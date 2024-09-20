Scispot® Introduces Labflows™ to Accelerate Sample-Centric Workflow Execution

"By enabling lab operators to complete sample runs up to five times faster while ensuring full traceability and quality control, Labflows is setting a new benchmark for efficiency in labs," said Satya Singh, President and CPO at Scispot. Post this

"Labflows marks a significant step forward in lab automation," said Satya Singh, President and CPO at Scispot. "By enabling lab operators to complete sample runs up to five times faster while ensuring full traceability and quality control, Labflows is setting a new benchmark for efficiency in labs."

The introduction of Labflows brings a unified interface that simplifies workflow management, allowing lab operators to manage all stages of the sample lifecycle from one place. The design is user-friendly, reducing complexity and enabling technicians and scientists to move swiftly from sample registration to final report generation without unnecessary steps or delays. This end-to-end automation enhances productivity, ensuring that all data is connected, accurate, and fully traceable, eliminating manual errors and supporting compliance with stringent industry standards.

Labflows automates the integration of data from key instruments commonly used in diagnostics and research labs, including qPCR machines, next-generation sequencers (NGS), and automated liquid handlers. By seamlessly incorporating data from these instruments, Labflows facilitates automated analysis and reporting, speeding up workflows and reducing the potential for human error. The platform's capability for automated pre-analysis and post-analysis quality control ensures that every sample meets rigorous standards before results are reported.

Furthermore, Labflows' advanced capabilities allow labs to execute workflows up to five times faster, a critical advantage in high-demand environments where quick turnaround times are essential. By significantly reducing workflow execution times, Labflows enables labs to handle higher volumes of samples more efficiently, delivering faster results while maintaining the highest standards of quality and traceability.

Labflows is designed as a transformative solution to meet the growing demands of modern labs. Whether processing high-throughput genetic tests, managing complex molecular pathology workflows, conducting infectious disease screenings, or supporting personalized medicine initiatives, Labflows provides the speed, accuracy, and scalability that labs need to operate at peak performance.

As part of the Scispot platform, Labflows integrates seamlessly with existing lab infrastructure, enhancing overall operational efficiency and offering a scalable solution for labs looking to future-proof their operations.

Scispot is reshaping lab operations with intelligent automation and digital solutions that streamline processes, enhance data integrity, and accelerate scientific breakthroughs. Trusted by 1000s of lab operators and scientists worldwide, Scispot delivers the technology and innovation needed to advance research and diagnostic excellence.

For more information on Labflows and Scispot, visit scispot.com/labflows

About Scispot

Scispot® accelerates lab workflows, helping life science labs bring life-changing innovations to market faster. As a leader in lab automation technology, Scispot empowers labs of all types—research, diagnostics, and production—to become AI-driven powerhouses with connected and automated workflows. Our GenAI-powered platform automates data processing and lab operations, making data instantly AI-ready. Scispot seamlessly integrates with scientific applications and instruments, enabling labs to innovate through customized data models and ontologies. By harnessing AI and data science, Scispot sets new standards in laboratory efficiency and innovation. Discover how Scispot is transforming life science labs at scispot.com

Media Contact

Apoorv Sharma, Scispot, +1 2265075597, [email protected], https://www.scispot.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Scispot