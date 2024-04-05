Scispot Joins Ontario Genomics' BioCreate Program to Enhance Ontario's Role on the Global Biomanufacturing Stage

"The goal of BioCreate is to help the best Ontario biotech start-ups grow their businesses not just to make them more successful and create jobs, but also to get their innovative technologies and products to market faster so Ontarians – and the rest of the world – can benefit from them." Post this

BioCreate Program Director, Elizabeth Gray, says, "The goal of BioCreate is to help the best Ontario biotech start-ups grow their businesses not just to make them more successful and create jobs, but also to get their innovative technologies and products to market faster so Ontarians – and the rest of the world – can benefit from them."

Scispot, alongside three other biotech innovators — AuX Labs, Genuine Taste, and mDETECT — excelled among 33 applicants to join 12 startups in health, food, agriculture, and clean technology that entered the BioCreate program last year. This honor highlights Scispot's profound contribution in the biotech field. Receiving backing from local Ontario-based accelerators and organizations like Velocity (University of Waterloo) Fund, the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI), Ontario Bioscience Innovation Organization (OBIO), and earning recognition by CIX as one of the top 20 Canadian startups, Scispot cements its leadership role in the biotech industry.

"Being selected for the BioCreate program is a privilege, allowing us to contribute to Ontario's expanding biotech influence. Thanks to support from Ontario Genomics and the Government of Canada, we're committed to developing the best digital infrastructure for the next wave of biotech companies in Canada and globally," stated Guru Singh, Founder and CEO of Scispot.

ABOUT SCISPOT

Scispot, a leading provider of biotech tech, is on a mission to transform every biotech company into an AI powerhouse. The company's Gen AI-powered data infrastructure has become the preferred choice for 100s of digital biotech companies, offering a solid foundation for growth. Scispot automates biotech R&D workflows and makes R&D data AI-ready. Its platform provides one-click integration with scientific applications and instruments, fostering an innovative environment for the development of unique data models and ontologies. This progressive strategy empowers biotech companies to maximize the potential of AI and data science, setting new standards in research and development.

