Scispot Launches AI-Powered Scientific Analytics and Custom Dashboard

"Our mission is to accelerate biotech R&D by democratizing data access, allowing users to gain actionable insights regardless of their technical background. This innovation is a significant step toward that goal." Satya Singh, President and CPO of Scispot Post this

Researchers can now design custom dashboards and perform advanced analytics directly within Scispot using natural language processing. This eliminates the need for coding skills and reliance on computational teams. The AI-powered dashboard instantly creates personalized scientific data visualizations. This feature makes biotech R&D data easily accessible, simplifies the analysis of both historical and new experimental data and lab equipment utilization, and effortlessly detects experiment anomalies.

Scispot's new analytics lets scientists create graphs and scorecards from selected notebook pages and lab databases using natural language. Popular tools, such as p-value calculators, t-test calculators, chi-square tests, and linear regression analyses, can now be generated easily, replacing the need for software like GraphPad Prism, Spotfire, and Tableau. Scientists can drag and drop charts as widget tiles, view and generate suggested prompts, and directly edit graphs using natural language. Lab Managers can create dashboards to track material costs, inventory, and instrument utilization, while CXOs and management can track productivity and strategic metrics, all while ensuring data security and privacy.

"We are thrilled to introduce our AI-powered analytics, redefining data interaction," said Satya Singh, President and CPO of Scispot. "Our mission is to accelerate biotech R&D by democratizing data access, allowing users to gain actionable insights regardless of their technical background. This innovation is a significant step toward that goal."

As a leader in integrating AI into biotech labs, Scispot empowers scientific research with its apps, including LOS, ELN, and LIMS alternatives. By incorporating AI-enabled analytics into its platform, Scispot sets new standards in biotech R&D.

For more information about Scispot AI and its AI-powered dashboards, visit http://www.scispot.com/ai

ABOUT SCISPOT:

Scispot, the leading provider of biotech tech, is on a mission to transform every biotech company into an AI powerhouse. The company's Gen AI-powered data infrastructure has become the preferred choice for hundreds of digital biotech companies, offering a solid foundation for growth. Scispot automates biotech R&D workflows and makes R&D data AI-ready. Its platform provides one-click integration with scientific applications and instruments, fostering an innovative environment for developing unique data models and ontologies. This progressive strategy empowers biotech companies to maximize the potential of AI and data science, setting new standards in research and development. Discover more about how Scispot is revolutionizing biotech R&D at http://www.scispot.com

Media Contact

Apoorv Sharma, Scispot, 14255004629, [email protected], www.scispot.com

Twitter

SOURCE Scispot