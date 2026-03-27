Scispot Launches Labforms™ to Capture External Lab Data as Structured, Audit-Ready Records

"Most labs still depend on email and spreadsheets to collect external data," said Satya Singh, co-founder and CTO of Scispot. "That creates delays and errors. We wanted a simple way for lab partners to submit data that is complete and usable right away." Post this

Labforms aims to replace that process with a structured entry point. Labs can create web forms with required fields such as sample ID, visit date, or shipment details. External collaborators receive a secure link and submit data without needing an account or software. The data enters Scispot in a standardized format and connects to existing records.

The product also includes controls for managing access. Labs can limit submissions to specific organizations or email domains. Each form has a unique link that can be enabled or disabled as needed. Every submission is logged with a timestamp and an identified submitter, which supports traceability and audit requirements.

Labforms includes a dashboard that shows how forms are being used. Teams can track submission volume, monitor completion times, and review individual entries. Data can be filtered by user, date, or status, and exported for reporting. The system also supports bulk workflows, such as registering multiple samples or shipments in a single session.

The tool is built for labs that work with distributed networks. This includes contract research organizations receiving study requests, diagnostic labs handling clinic orders, and biotech companies collaborating with external partners. In these settings, data often crosses organizational boundaries, which makes consistency harder to maintain.

"Most labs still depend on email and spreadsheets to collect external data," said Satya Singh, co-founder and CTO of Scispot. "That creates delays and errors. We wanted a simple way for lab partners to submit data that is complete and usable right away."

Customers use Labforms to receive orders and requests from external partners, such as CROs capturing custom study requests or diagnostic labs receiving test orders from clinic partners. The goal is to reduce manual work and ensure incoming data flows directly into operational workflows.

"From the outside, it looks like a simple form," Singh said. "Inside the lab, it becomes structured data that connects to everything else we're running."

Labforms is available as part of the Scispot platform. Existing customers can enable it in their account. New users can request access through the company's website.

About Scispot:

Scispot is a lab operating platform for high-throughput biotech and diagnostics labs. It connects instruments, workflows, and data in one system so teams can run experiments, track samples, and generate structured data without manual work. By capturing data in a consistent format, Scispot enables automation and AI inside lab operations while maintaining full traceability and compliance.

Media Contact

Cody Boekestyn, Scispot, 1 2503004875, [email protected], www.scispot.com

SOURCE Scispot