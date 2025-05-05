Scispot Launches Location Manager, an AI-Powered Freezer Management App for Life Science Labs

"Before Scispot, locating samples meant hours digging through freezers. Now, I simply ask the system and instantly know where everything is. It has reduced our search time from 20 minutes to seconds, changing how our lab operates." - Juan Luis Aráoz Martínez, Lab Operations Supervisor, Puna Bio Post this

The impact on laboratory operations is measurable, with early adopters reporting an 80% reduction in sample retrieval time and nearly eliminating lost samples. Location Manager automatically generates audit trails, capturing every sample movement and status update, seamlessly supporting Good Laboratory Practice (GLP), Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) compliance without manual record-keeping. Labs implementing Location Manager have eliminated error-prone spreadsheets and significantly reduced documentation workload, allowing scientists to focus on research priorities.

"Before Scispot, locating samples meant hours digging through freezers—often without success. Now, I simply ask the system and instantly know where everything is. It has reduced our search time from 20 minutes to seconds, completely changing how our lab operates." - Juan Luis Aráoz Martínez, Laboratory Operations Supervisor, Puna Bio, a company developing microbe-based solutions for sustainable agriculture.

This solution establishes a digital foundation for physical storage infrastructure, positioning laboratories for future scalability. As life science organizations increasingly leverage AI for research and operations, Location Manager converts sample data into a searchable, analyzable asset rather than an inaccessible physical inventory. This approach aligns with the industry's shift toward data-driven decision making, enabling labs to scale operations while maintaining precise sample traceability.

Looking ahead, Scispot plans to roll out additional AI Agents designed to tackle broader operational challenges in life science research, development, and production. The company continues to expand its AI platform, offering complementary agents for scientists, lab managers, and more. Future enhancements include deeper instrument integrations, advanced predictive analytics for experimental design, and new modules for real-time data analysis and multi-site inventory synchronization. These updates will further streamline lab workflows and enable seamless, data-driven operations by the end of 2025.

About Scispot

Scispot is the AI-powered super app transforming life science labs. Its unified platform consolidates all lab data, providing modular alternatives to traditional apps such as Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN), Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), Quality Management Systems (QMS), and Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS). By making data instantly accessible and AI-ready, Scispot automates R&D and testing workflows through one-click integrations with scientific apps and instruments. This empowers labs to rapidly build customized data models and ontologies, accelerating innovation and enabling biotech companies to bring life science solutions to market faster.

