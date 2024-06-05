Scispot Launches Scibot™: An AI Agent on Its Lab Operating System

"We are excited to introduce Scibot, our AI agent that will revolutionize scientific R&D. Our mission is to accelerate R&D by bringing our users closer to their data and driving actionable insights. Scibot is a key part of that mission" said Satya Singh, co-founder & CPO of Scispot Post this

With Scibot, scientists can instruct it to perform tasks like creating cell culture experiments, loading 96-well plates, sending plates to a liquid handler, or preparing samples for sequencing. Scibot can generate growth curves, dose-response analyses, and specialized analytics, including pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic modeling, high-content screening analysis, and multi-parameter flow cytometry data analysis. Its advanced plotting capabilities, such as heat maps and 3D molecular structures, help visualize and interpret complex data.

Leveraging natural language processing, Scibot supports contextual search, applying filters to efficiently search documents, tasks, people, and files. Its Large Language Model (LLM) configures search filters for precision, reducing time spent on data retrieval and allowing researchers to focus on core tasks.

Scispot ensures user data remains secure and private, with data not being used to train AI models or accessed by sub-processors, maintaining the highest standards of data security and integrity.

"We are excited to introduce Scibot, our AI agent that will revolutionize scientific R&D," said Satya Singh, co-founder & CPO of Scispot. "Our mission is to accelerate R&D by bringing our users closer to their data and driving actionable insights. Scibot is a key part of that mission."

As a leading provider of lab data and workflow solutions, Scispot empowers scientific research with its comprehensive toolkit. By integrating AI into its platform, Scispot sets new standards in biotech R&D.

For more information about Scispot and Scibot, visit http://www.scispot.com/ai

