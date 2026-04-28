Scispot Launches the First Lab Operating System Where AI Agents Orchestrate Each Other -- Powered by A2A + MCP

Agent 2 Agent Connection gives biotech and diagnostics teams a governed way to connect Scispot agents and external agents so they can share context, hand off work, and complete lab tasks without brittle one-off integrations.

KITCHENER, ON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scispot, the AI-native lab operating system for modern life science teams, today announced its Agent 2 Agent Connection, a new way for AI tools in the lab to work together on real experiments, samples, and inventory. This is Scispot's A2A Connection Layer, the infrastructure that makes LabOS the only place where AI agents can find each other, share live lab context, and execute governed actions end-to-end.

Many labs now run several AI tools at once, such as assistants that help write protocols, tools that plan experiments, and quality checks that review results. These tools are often connected separately to lab systems, so work is pushed around as screenshots, CSV files, or scripts, and teams have a hard time seeing who changed what and when. As more AI tools are added, the number of connections grows and it becomes harder for IT and quality teams to keep everything working and compliant. Scispot's A2A Connection Layer eliminates this entirely, allowing quality teams to have one governed mesh, with zero glue code.

Agent 2 Agent Connection gives labs a shared layer where AI tools can find each other and pass along work in a structured way. Instead of sending files or emails, tools can share clear records of protocol steps, plate layouts, run outputs, and review notes while keeping this information tied to the same experiment and sample data inside Scispot. Scispot's A2A + MCP stack helps keep lab work moving while protecting the controls and records teams rely on.

With Agent 2 Agent Connection, labs can link steps like protocol design, plate setup, instrument runs, and quality review without asking scientists to move data by hand between systems. Teams can trigger tools from the places they already use, such as existing Scispot workflows or their chosen AI assistants, instead of learning new interfaces. Quality and operations leaders can allow AI tools to suggest or carry out changes while still relying on the permissions, approvals, and full audit history managed in Scispot.

Unlike generic lab notebooks, LIMS systems, or separate AI platforms that treat every new tool like a stand‑alone project, Scispot is built to be the shared home for lab data and AI activity. Agent 2 Agent Connection keeps user roles, approvals, and version history in one place, so AI tools can move faster without weakening compliance or traceability across experiments, runs, inventory, and storage.

"Most labs still treat AI tools like side projects that sit on top of their main systems," said Satya Singh, Co-Founder and CTO of Scispot. "Agent 2 Agent Connection gives labs a simple and governed way for tools to work together and use live lab data through Scispot, so automation actually speeds up scientists instead of adding another layer of complexity."

Agent 2 Agent Connection is available today for Scispot customers using Scispot LabOS. Existing customers can enable it by contacting their Scispot customer success manager, and new teams can request a demo at www.scispot.com/demo.

About Scispot:

Scispot is the AI-native lab operating system (LabOS) for modern biotech and diagnostics teams. Trusted by labs around the world, the LabOS unifies samples, experiments, inventory, instruments, workflows, and compliance in one audit-ready workspace, with 7,000+ app integrations and 250+ instrument connections through GLUE. Scispot supports drug discovery, contract testing, molecular diagnostics, pathology, biobanking, and other structured lab workflows; learn more at www.scispot.com.

Media Contact

Cody Boekestyn, Scispot, 1 2503004875, [email protected], www.scispot.com

SOURCE Scispot