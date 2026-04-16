Scispot Launches Trust Vault to Make Regulated Lab Compliance Continuous and Inspection‑Ready

"Trust Vault turns last‑minute audit scrambles into a non‑event by keeping the exact records and approvals labs are always asked for inside the system they already use every day." Post this

Trust Vault is a compliance workspace that lets regulated labs anchor validation, qualification, and inspection evidence to the same roles, samples, runs, and audit trails they already use. Instead of maintaining a parallel paper universe, Trust Vault turns GLP, CAP, CLIA, and Part 11 expectations into everyday workflows that generate defensible records by default. Key capabilities include:

A framework‑aligned documentation model that maps evidence directly to GLP, CAP, CLIA, and 21 CFR Part 11 controls, so teams can answer regulator questions without digging through generic binders.

Lifecycle tracking for major changes such as system upgrades, hosting or region moves, new modules, or protocol additions, giving quality teams clear, auditable re‑qualification triggers.

SOP version control, approvals, and role segregation, ensuring that procedures, personnel access, and electronic signatures are governed through one inspection‑ready source of truth.

Inspection‑ready evidence views that let labs produce concise IQ/OQ/PQ summaries, audit logs, and configuration baselines in minutes for FDA inspections, CLIA audits, sponsor visits, and internal QA reviews.

Unlike standalone compliance portals or generic ELN/LIMS add‑ons, Trust Vault runs on Scispot's AI-native lab operating system, which unifies samples, experiments, inventory, instruments, workflows, and compliance in one workspace. Every Trust Vault record inherits the same audit trail, permissions, and electronic signature controls that govern daily lab work, so adding automation does not weaken oversight or data integrity. This gives growth‑stage labs a way to scale assay volume and AI use without outgrowing their controls.

"Most regulated labs still treat validation and inspections as episodic events that hijack the roadmap for months," said Satya Singh, Co‑Founder and CTO of Scispot. "Trust Vault is designed so GLP, CAP, CLIA, and Part 11 expectations are wired into how work actually happens, giving compliance officers the evidence they need in hours instead of quarters and giving investors confidence that the lab can scale without losing control."

Trust Vault supports both labs that want to run qualification with their own quality organizations and those that prefer hands‑on validation support. Teams can enable Trust Vault and manage IQ/OQ/PQ internally, or pair the product with Scispot's validation specialists to draft protocols, run tests under real workloads, and deliver consolidated GLP validation summaries aligned to their audit scope.

Trust Vault is available today to Scispot customers operating under GLP, CAP, CLIA, and 21 CFR Part 11 requirements. Existing customers can contact their Scispot account team to enable Trust Vault or add validation services, and new organizations can request a demo at www.scispot.com/demo.

About Scispot:

Scispot is the AI-native lab operating system (LabOS) for modern biotech and diagnostics teams. Trusted by labs around the world, the LabOS unifies samples, experiments, inventory, instruments, workflows, and compliance in one audit-ready workspace, with 7,000+ app integrations and 250+ instrument connections through GLUE. Scispot supports drug discovery, contract testing, molecular diagnostics, pathology, biobanking, and other structured lab workflows. Learn more at www.scispot.com.

Media Contact

Cody Boekestyn, Scispot, 1 2503004875, [email protected], www.scispot.com

SOURCE Scispot