Scispot Unveils Scibot Omega, the AI Orchestrator for Autonomous Lab Operations

Scibot Omega changes the way scientists interact with their lab, by acting as a conductor for many focused AI lab agents, so each task is handled by the right specialist and labs see real gains in speed, reliability, and day to day execution Post this

Scibot Omega is an orchestration layer that lets labs describe what they want in plain language while specialized agents handle the details inside Scispot. A scientist can ask to create or update an experiment in Labspaces (ELN), find recent protocols, adjust values in a Labsheet, or locate a sample, and Scibot Omega calls the right helper to perform that action on the real record. Because each agent focuses on a clear domain, from experiments to storage locations to documents in AI Lab Drive, the system can complete tasks more reliably than a single general purpose chatbot.

With Scibot Omega, labs can:

Ask for end to end actions, such as "show my recent PCR experiments and update their status," and have the appropriate agents in Labspaces (ELN) and Labsheets carry out the updates on linked records.

Rely on a Wet Lab agent to turn intent into execution ready protocols, run plans, and material checklists tied to specific samples and runs.

Use an Analyze agent to transform labsheets or CSVs into QC checks, curve fits, and clear charts with a short "what it means" summary.

Find and use SOPs, training content, and uploaded files from AI Lab Drive through a knowledge agent that stays connected to the experiments and samples those documents support.

Keep sample, reagent, and storage information accurate by having agents update labsheets and Location Manager when concentrations, locations, or statuses change.

Let quality teams keep approvals in place, with sensitive actions still requiring confirmation, while Scibot Omega and its agents maintain a complete history of who requested what and when.

"Most labs have tried AI through a single chatbot that is good at talking but not at running the lab," said Satya Singh, CTO and Co-Founder of Scispot. "Scibot Omega changes this by acting as a conductor for many focused AI lab agents, so each task is handled by the right specialist and labs see real gains in speed, reliability, and day to day execution."

Scibot Omega is available today to Scispot customers. Existing customers can enable Scibot Omega and its specialized agents within their Scispot workspace, and new teams can request a demo at www.scispot.com/demo

About Scispot:

Scispot is the AI-native lab operating system for modern biotech and diagnostics teams. Trusted by labs around the world, the platform unifies samples, experiments, inventory, instruments, workflows, and compliance in one audit-ready workspace, with 7,000+ app integrations and 250+ instrument connections through GLUE. Scispot supports drug discovery, contract testing, molecular diagnostics, pathology, biobanking, and other structured lab workflows. Learn more at www.scispot.com.

Media Contact

Cody Boekestyn, Scispot, 1 2503004875, [email protected], www.scispot.com

SOURCE Scispot