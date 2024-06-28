Scispot Welcomes In Vivo Research Veteran Dr. Rajan Bawa to Advisory Board

Dr. Rajan Bawa Joins Scispot as Scientific Advisor
KITCHENER, ON, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scispot, a leading life science tech stack provider, proudly welcomes Dr. Rajan Bawa as its latest Scientific Advisor. Dr. Bawa, a serial entrepreneur, founder & former CEO of Care Research, brings a wealth of expertise to the Scispot team. In addition, Dr. Bawa has a solid track record in product and process development as evidenced by several of his innovative contributions that have resulted in marketed products. Further as ex-president of the Rocky Mountain Society of Quality Assurance (a chapter of the International Society of Quality Assurance), Dr. Bawa's insights in complying with and facilitating approval by regulatory agencies will prove invaluable to Scispot. His appointment signals a significant step forward for Scispot as the company creates specialized solutions for in vivo research and vivarium management. Leveraging its expertise, Scispot is set to expand its customer base among major CROs and drug developers by enhancing lab interoperability and integrating in vivo research workflows, facilitating faster and more efficient development of life-saving drugs.
Dr. Bawa's extensive background in in vivo research and pharmaceutical product development complements Scispot's objectives to advance product innovation and refine go-to-market strategies. In his new role, Dr. Bawa will be instrumental in helping create a product tailored for in vivo research and training Scispot AI for animal research workflows and data.
In recent years, Scispot has emerged as a leading digital transformation toolkit in the biotech sector, equipping hundreds of biotechs to function as digital biology companies with automated workflows and interconnected data. Under Dr. Bawa's guidance, Scispot will focus on optimizing in vivo research processes, offering streamlined workflows and AI-prepared data specifically designed for animal research. This initiative will cement Scispot's role as a vital tool for the biotech industry.
"Scispot's mission to fast-track new drug market entries with digital solutions resonates with my career and biotech passion," Dr. Bawa expressed. "I'm excited to contribute to Scispot's efforts, aiming for product innovation and business expansion to expedite the entire drug development cycle."
Guru Singh, Founder & CEO of Scispot, stated, "Dr. Bawa's combination of drug and device R&D expertise and strategic business development background is ideal for guiding us in our next stage of growth. His contributions will assist in our product and business decisions to help us grow even faster."
The inclusion of Dr. Bawa on Scispot's Advisory Board signifies a crucial step towards creating more specialized AI-powered digital solutions for biotechs and CROs, reinforcing the company's position as a leader in the field. His vast experience and strategic vision are expected to drive significant advancements in Scispot's platform.
Looking ahead, Scispot plans to welcome more industry leaders to the Advisory Board, strengthening its mission to blend biology with technology. This initiative signifies Scispot's continued growth and commitment to supercharging biotech and pharma.
ABOUT SCISPOT:
Scispot, the leading provider of biotech tech, is on a mission to transform every biotech company into an AI powerhouse. The company's Gen AI-powered data infrastructure has become the preferred choice for hundreds of digital biotech companies, offering a solid foundation for growth. Scispot automates biotech R&D workflows and makes R&D data AI-ready. Its platform provides one-click integration with scientific applications and instruments, fostering an innovative environment for the development of unique data models and ontologies. This progressive strategy empowers biotech companies to maximize the potential of AI and data science, setting new standards in research and development. Discover more about how Scispot is revolutionizing biotech R&D at http://www.scispot.com
Media Contact
Apoorv Sharma, Scispot, 14255004629, [email protected] , https://scispot.com/
SOURCE Scispot
Share this article