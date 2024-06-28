Scispot Welcomes In Vivo Research Veteran Dr. Rajan Bawa to Advisory Board

"Scispot's mission to fast-track new drug market entries with digital solutions resonates with my career and biotech passion. I'm excited to contribute to Scispot's efforts, aiming for product innovation and business expansion to expedite the entire drug development cycle." expressed Dr. Rajan Bawa Post this

In recent years, Scispot has emerged as a leading digital transformation toolkit in the biotech sector, equipping hundreds of biotechs to function as digital biology companies with automated workflows and interconnected data. Under Dr. Bawa's guidance, Scispot will focus on optimizing in vivo research processes, offering streamlined workflows and AI-prepared data specifically designed for animal research. This initiative will cement Scispot's role as a vital tool for the biotech industry.

"Scispot's mission to fast-track new drug market entries with digital solutions resonates with my career and biotech passion," Dr. Bawa expressed. "I'm excited to contribute to Scispot's efforts, aiming for product innovation and business expansion to expedite the entire drug development cycle."

Guru Singh, Founder & CEO of Scispot, stated, "Dr. Bawa's combination of drug and device R&D expertise and strategic business development background is ideal for guiding us in our next stage of growth. His contributions will assist in our product and business decisions to help us grow even faster."

The inclusion of Dr. Bawa on Scispot's Advisory Board signifies a crucial step towards creating more specialized AI-powered digital solutions for biotechs and CROs, reinforcing the company's position as a leader in the field. His vast experience and strategic vision are expected to drive significant advancements in Scispot's platform.

Looking ahead, Scispot plans to welcome more industry leaders to the Advisory Board, strengthening its mission to blend biology with technology. This initiative signifies Scispot's continued growth and commitment to supercharging biotech and pharma.

