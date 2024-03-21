Scispot Welcomes Pharma Leader Dr. Sarah Warren to Advisory Board

"Scispot's mission to fast-track new drug market entries with digital solutions resonates with my career and biotech passion," Dr. Warren expressed. "I'm excited to contribute to Scispot's efforts, aiming for product innovation and business expansion to expedite the entire drug development cycle." Post this

"Scispot's mission to fast-track new drug market entries with digital solutions resonates with my career and biotech passion," Dr. Warren expressed. "I'm excited to contribute to Scispot's efforts, aiming for product innovation and business expansion to expedite the entire drug development cycle."

Guru Singh, Founder & CEO of Scispot, stated, "Dr. Warren's combination of biotech expertise and strategic business development background is ideal for guiding us in our next stage of growth. Her contributions will assist in our product and business decisions to help us grow even faster."

The inclusion of Dr. Warren on Scispot's Advisory Board signifies a crucial step towards integrating advanced AI and data science in biotech R&D, reinforcing the company's position as a leader in the field. Her vast experience and strategic vision are expected to drive significant advancements in Scispot's platform.

Looking ahead, Scispot plans to welcome more industry leaders to the Advisory Board, strengthening its mission to blend biology with technology. This initiative signifies Scispot's continued growth and commitment to supercharging biotech and pharma.

