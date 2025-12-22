Sciton Announces the First Aesthetic Practices in California to Offer HALO® TRIBRID™ Post this

Sciton is pleased to recognize the first three aesthetic practices in California to offer patients HALO TRIBRID:

REAL Aesthetic Medicine, Santa Rosa, CA

Pacific Coast Aesthetics, Aptos, CA

SaileeNG aesthetics, Fresno, CA

Location and contact details for these practices can be found at www.halotribridcalifornia.com

Since its launch, HALO® TRIBRID™ has been widely embraced by providers around the world. Providers note that HALO TRIBRID delivers results that exceed what single and dual wavelength treatments can achieve, even when stacked, while offering a recovery experience that is just as fast and often milder. Building on the trusted performance of HALO®, MOXI™, and Sciton's tunable Erbium YAG technology, HALO TRIBRID combines three of Sciton's award-winning technologies into one device.

More than a hundred practices have already integrated HALO TRIBRID, expanding their service menu and reporting high patient demand along with measurable improvements in efficiency, patient satisfaction, and treatment outcomes. This early momentum reflects a growing shift toward solutions that offer greater versatility, address multiple skin concerns simultaneously, and minimize downtime.

"I've had HALO for eight years and MOXI for three. These tools have been transformative for my patients and the foundation of our growing aesthetic practice," said clinical investigator Thomas Griffin, Jr., MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Plymouth Meeting, PA. "HALO TRIBRID changes the game. It combines the depth of HALO for deep dermal renewal with the superficial polish of MOXI, all from one handpiece. As always, Sciton has thought through every detail. With the ability to individualize wavelengths for a standard HALO or MOXI treatment—or mix and match all three—this tool delivers unparalleled versatility—a true home run for any practice."

The excitement surrounding HALO TRIBRID speaks to the partnership, trust, and shared pursuit of better outcomes that define Sciton's relationship with its providers.

"HALO TRIBRID is an important step forward for our providers and their patients," said Michael Keith, Director of Marketing at Sciton. "Practices want technology that makes treating multiple concerns easier while delivering visible improvement in a single visit. With three complementary wavelengths working together, TRIBRID opens the door to results we simply could not achieve before. It sets a new standard for low-downtime fractional resurfacing and gives patients the experience and results they are looking for."

HALO TRIBRID joins Sciton's expanding portfolio of award-winning technologies on the JOULE®X and mJOULE™ platforms.

About REAL Aesthetic Medicine:

At REAL Aesthetic Medicine + Skincare Science, we believe true luxury isn't just how something looks. It's how it makes you feel. Located in Santa Rosa, our physician-directed clinic is led by Kelsey Maynard, PA-C, a nationally recognized expert in facial balancing and regenerative aesthetics, and Dr. Andrew Maynard, an internationally recognized authority in laser resurfacing. Together, they guide a team of advanced-trained providers who deliver every treatment with precision, warmth, and clinical excellence. What sets us apart is our philosophy: results should be natural, care should be evidence-based, and beauty should last. Every treatment is tailored with intention guided by anatomy, not aesthetic trends, and powered by technology that works in harmony with the body. At REAL, we don't just treat skin, we elevate confidence from the inside out.

About Pacific Coast Aesthetics:

At PCA, we take pride in offering natural anti-aging options to our patients. Sciton laser technology is at the core of our practice. We are known for our tailored treatments for each patient, including detailed pre- and post-care. We have performed thousands of treatments and offer the most experienced team, along with a luxury patient experience. Combining wellness with natural and safe results makes PCA a unique experience.

About SaileeNG Aesthetics:

As a husband-and-wife team, every detail matters at SaileeNG Aesthetics because our name-and our family-is behind it. When a client walks through our doors, they are not meeting a rotating staff; they are meeting us. Every visit, every treatment. We participate in all training education to stay up to date and knowledgeable. Dr. Saralou has 12 years of experience in aesthetics. We are most proud of helping people achieve the results they desire and building relationships along the way.

About Sciton:

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Sciton, Inc. is a forward-thinking, employee-owned medical device company founded in 1997 by industry visionaries James Hobart, PhD, and Daniel K. Negus, PhD. Renowned for delivering high-quality laser and light solutions, Sciton's product portfolio spans a broad range of medical and aesthetic applications, including skin revitalization, resurfacing, phototherapy, women's health, vascular and pigmented lesions, scar revision, acne treatment, and hair reduction. With a robust global presence in more than 45 countries, Sciton continues to set new standards in medical and aesthetic excellence.

To learn more about HALO TRIBRID and the first practices in California, visit www.halotribridcalifornia.com.

