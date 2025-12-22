Sciton Announces the First Aesthetic Practices in Florida to Offer HALO® TRIBRID™ Post this

Sciton is pleased to recognize the first aesthetic practices in Florida to offer patients HALO TRIBRID:

Dermatology Associates Skin & Cancer Center, Panama City, FL

Aesthetic Plastic Surgery & Med Spa of Naples, Naples, FL

Inertia, Tampa, FL

Liv Esthetics, Panama City, FL

Baldwin Med Spa, Panama City, FL

Erasable Med Spa, Tampa, FL

Location and contact details for these practices can be found at www.halotribridflorida.com.

Since its launch, HALO® TRIBRID™ has been widely embraced by providers around the world. Providers note that HALO TRIBRID delivers results that exceed what single and dual wavelength treatments can achieve, even when stacked, while offering a recovery experience that is just as fast and often milder. Building on the trusted performance of HALO®, MOXI™, and Sciton's tunable Erbium YAG technology, HALO TRIBRID combines three of Sciton's award-winning technologies into one device.

More than a hundred practices have already integrated HALO TRIBRID, expanding their service menu and reporting high patient demand along with measurable improvements in efficiency, patient satisfaction, and treatment outcomes. This early momentum reflects a growing shift toward solutions that offer greater versatility, address multiple skin concerns simultaneously, and minimize downtime.

"I've had HALO for eight years and MOXI for three. These tools have been transformative for my patients and the foundation of our growing aesthetic practice," said clinical investigator Thomas Griffin, Jr., MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Plymouth Meeting, PA. "HALO TRIBRID changes the game. It combines the depth of HALO for deep dermal renewal with the superficial polish of MOXI, all from one handpiece. As always, Sciton has thought through every detail. With the ability to individualize wavelengths for a standard HALO or MOXI treatment—or mix and match all three—this tool delivers unparalleled versatility—a true home run for any practice."

The excitement surrounding HALO TRIBRID speaks to the partnership, trust, and shared pursuit of better outcomes that define Sciton's relationship with its providers.

"HALO TRIBRID is an important step forward for our providers and their patients," said Michael Keith, Director of Marketing at Sciton. "Practices want technology that makes treating multiple concerns easier while delivering visible improvement in a single visit. With three complementary wavelengths working together, TRIBRID opens the door to results we simply could not achieve before. It sets a new standard for low-downtime fractional resurfacing and gives patients the experience and results they are looking for."

HALO TRIBRID joins Sciton's expanding portfolio of award-winning technologies on the JOULE®X and mJOULE™ platforms.

About Dermatology Associates Skin & Cancer Center:

At Dermatology Associates Skin & Cancer Center, our roots run deep in the community. We continue a 50-year legacy of compassionate, expert dermatologic care in our community. Our mission has always been to blend advanced medical expertise with genuine hometown care. Our journey began with a simple yet powerful vision: to create a healthcare environment where every patient feels seen, heard, and genuinely cared for. Established in the heart of our community, our clinic was founded by a team of passionate healthcare professionals who wanted to redefine what patient-centered care looks like.

About Aesthetic Plastic Surgery & Med Spa:

Kent V. Hasen, M.D., and his staff promise to treat you with respect and understanding. At Aesthetic Plastic Surgery & Med Spa of Naples, our primary goals are to develop a trusting relationship and to help you exceed your expectations. We focus on patient comfort and safety throughout the cosmetic surgery experience, and we are committed to providing you with thorough, up-to-date educational information about all your surgical options. We deliver a top-notch surgical experience for our many satisfied patients who come to us from the Naples and Fort Myers area for plastic surgery, including Marco Island, Bonita Springs, Estero, Cape Coral, and surrounding communities.

About Inertia:

Inertia in Tampa, Florida, is redefining what modern medicine and aesthetics can feel like. Often referred to as the Michelin-star of medicine, Inertia blends concierge internal medicine, regenerative wellness, and advanced laser and aesthetic treatments into one seamless, luxurious, and results-driven experience. Founded by Alyssa Malin, Inertia was built on the belief that exceptional care should be as comprehensive as it is personalized. Our multidisciplinary team of medical providers, including board-certified physicians, nurse practitioners, and laser specialists, approaches every patient as a long-term partnership — one rooted in science, education, and genuine connection.

About Liv Esthetics:

At Liv Esthetics in Panama City, FL, we are delighted to offer a range of services to enhance your natural beauty. Whether you're seeking Botox injections to minimize wrinkles, lip fillers for fuller, more defined lips, or laser hair removal for smooth, hair-free skin, our knowledgeable staff is here to provide you with top-notch care. With our dedication to education and extensive experience, we take pride in serving the Bay County community. Visit Liv Esthetics today and let us help you achieve the aesthetic results you desire.

About Baldwin Med Spa:

What sets us apart at Baldwin Medspa is our personalized care, luxury environment, and a diverse range of advanced aesthetic treatments. We prioritize using the latest technology, and our experienced staff ensures tailored solutions for each client. Our focus on education and creating a welcoming environment makes us unique in the medspa industry.

About Erasable Med Spa:

Erasable Med Spa is a veteran-owned med spa in Tampa, FL, with over a decade of laser experience. As visionaries and leaders in aesthetic medicine, Erasable's healthcare team is frequently sought out for their expertise as trainers and speakers.

About Sciton

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Sciton, Inc. is a forward-thinking, employee-owned medical device company founded in 1997 by industry visionaries James Hobart, PhD, and Daniel K. Negus, PhD. Renowned for delivering high-quality laser and light solutions, Sciton's product portfolio spans a broad range of medical and aesthetic applications, including skin revitalization, resurfacing, phototherapy, women's health, vascular and pigmented lesions, scar revision, acne treatment, and hair reduction. With a robust global presence in more than 45 countries, Sciton continues to set new standards in medical and aesthetic excellence.

To learn more about HALO TRIBRID and the first practices in Florida, visit www.halotribridflorida.com.

