Sciton Announces the First Aesthetic Practices in Texas to Offer HALO® TRIBRID™ Post this

Sciton is pleased to recognize the first aesthetic practices in Texas to offer patients HALO TRIBRID:

Medrein Health & Aesthetics, Southlake, TX

Raven Med Spa, Plano, TX

East Shore Salon & Medspa, The Woodlands, TX

Ciaravino Total Beauty, Houston, TX

Kairos Aesthetic Medicine, Irving, TX

Shelbi Aesthetics, Baytown, TX

Location and contact details for these practices can be found at www.halotribridtexas.com.

Since its launch, HALO® TRIBRID™ has been widely embraced by providers around the world. Providers note that HALO TRIBRID delivers results that exceed what single and dual wavelength treatments can achieve, even when stacked, while offering a recovery experience that is just as fast and often milder. Building on the trusted performance of HALO®, MOXI™, and Sciton's tunable Erbium YAG technology, HALO TRIBRID combines three of Sciton's award-winning technologies into one device.

More than a hundred practices have already integrated HALO TRIBRID, expanding their service menu and reporting high patient demand along with measurable improvements in efficiency, patient satisfaction, and treatment outcomes. This early momentum reflects a growing shift toward solutions that offer greater versatility, address multiple skin concerns simultaneously, and minimize downtime.

"I've had HALO for eight years and MOXI for three. These tools have been transformative for my patients and the foundation of our growing aesthetic practice," said clinical investigator Thomas Griffin, Jr., MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Plymouth Meeting, PA. "HALO TRIBRID changes the game. It combines the depth of HALO for deep dermal renewal with the superficial polish of MOXI, all from one handpiece. As always, Sciton has thought through every detail. With the ability to individualize wavelengths for a standard HALO or MOXI treatment—or mix and match all three—this tool delivers unparalleled versatility—a true home run for any practice."

The excitement surrounding HALO TRIBRID speaks to the partnership, trust, and shared pursuit of better outcomes that define Sciton's relationship with its providers.

"HALO TRIBRID is an important step forward for our providers and their patients," said Michael Keith, Director of Marketing at Sciton. "Practices want technology that makes treating multiple concerns easier while delivering visible improvement in a single visit. With three complementary wavelengths working together, TRIBRID opens the door to results we simply could not achieve before. It sets a new standard for low-downtime fractional resurfacing and gives patients the experience and results they are looking for."

HALO TRIBRID joins Sciton's expanding portfolio of award-winning technologies on the JOULE®X and mJOULE™ platforms.

About Medrein Health & Aesthetics:

At Medrein Health and Aesthetics, we blend medical expertise with artistry to deliver results that are as safe as they are stunning. Led by Dr. Mikki, a Board-Certified ER Physician with a passion for lasers and regenerative medicine, our practice stands at the forefront of advanced aesthetic care. We specialize in a wide range of services designed to brighten, smooth, and tighten the skin—helping our patients look refreshed, rejuvenated, and confident from head to toe. With over seven years of laser expertise, our skilled technicians work hand-in-hand with Dr. Mikki to ensure every treatment is performed with precision, safety, and care. Each patient receives customized attention, ensuring the best possible outcome for their unique needs. At Medrein, our mission is simple yet powerful: to help every person feel comfortable and confident in their own skin. From your first visit to your final results, you'll experience a welcoming environment, advanced care, and genuine compassion that make Medrein Health and Aesthetics more than just a med spa—it's where confidence begins.

About Raven Med Spa:

Dr. Ogg is a double board-certified anesthesiologist who has been running a successful medical spa for the past 14 years. Her aesthetic eye and gentle injection techniques are just a few of the reasons she is extremely popular among her loyal patients. At Raven Med Spa, it is our mission and greatest honor to serve you with the highest level of care and service, combined with genuine joy and appreciation for you as our client!

About East Shore Salon & Medspa:

East Shore Salon & Medspa offers advanced medical spa treatments in The Woodlands, Texas. Experience clinical excellence with spa elegance in a luxurious, serene environment at East Shore Salon & Medspa.

About Ciaravino Total Beauty:

At Ciaravino Total Beauty, we combine luxury, innovation, and medical expertise to deliver transformative results and an unmatched patient experience. Led by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Kriti Mohan, our med spa is built on the same precision and care that define our surgical practice, ensuring that every treatment is performed safely, skillfully, and with beautiful, natural results in mind. Our team of experienced nurses, licensed aestheticians, and laser specialists brings decades of experience while utilizing the latest aesthetic technologies and techniques. From state-of-the-art laser treatments and injectables to facials, chemical peels, and body contouring, every treatment plan is personalized to achieve your unique goals. At Ciaravino Total Beauty, we believe that confidence starts with care. Our warm, knowledgeable staff are committed to making every visit comfortable, educational, and empowering because achieving your best self should feel just as good as it looks.

About Kairos Aesthetic Medicine:

Kairos is more than a place for great skin and optimized wellness. It's a place of transformation— for patients, for providers, and for the future of aesthetic medicine.

This isn't just about aesthetic medicine or wellness. It's about helping patients step into their own season of confidence, knowing they're ready— and we're the right people to guide them.

About Shelbi Aesthetics:

At Shelbi Aesthetics & Wellness, we believe confidence starts with feeling your best, inside and out. Our clinic combines advanced medical aesthetics with a personalized, wellness-based approach to help you look refreshed, rejuvenated, and naturally radiant. Led by an expert team dedicated to education, safety, and beautiful results, we specialize in customized skin rejuvenation, injectables, laser therapies, and holistic wellness solutions. Every treatment plan is tailored to your goals, your lifestyle, and your unique skin. We're most proud of the relationships we build with our patients - the trust, transparency, and genuine care that make every visit a personal experience, not just an appointment.

About Sciton:

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Sciton, Inc. is a forward-thinking, employee-owned medical device company founded in 1997 by industry visionaries James Hobart, PhD, and Daniel K. Negus, PhD. Renowned for delivering high-quality laser and light solutions, Sciton's product portfolio spans a broad range of medical and aesthetic applications, including skin revitalization, resurfacing, phototherapy, women's health, vascular and pigmented lesions, scar revision, acne treatment, and hair reduction. With a robust global presence in more than 45 countries, Sciton continues to set new standards in medical and aesthetic excellence.

To learn more about HALO TRIBRID and the first practices in Texas, visit www.halotribridtexas.com.

Media Contact

Samantha Clark, Sciton, Inc., 1 (650) 493-9155, [email protected], sciton.com

SOURCE Sciton, Inc.