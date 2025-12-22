Sciton Announces the First Aesthetic Practices in the Midwest and Oklahoma to Offer HALO® TRIBRID™ Post this

Sciton is pleased to recognize the first aesthetic practices in the Midwest and Oklahoma to offer patients HALO TRIBRID:

Radiance Medical Aesthetics of Oklahoma™, Oklahoma City, OK

ANEU Med Spa, McFarland, WI

Givens MD Facial Plastics | Aesthetics, Dubuque, IA

Robertson Cosmetic Center, Middleton, WI

Plastic Surgery Associates, Sioux Falls, SD

Belladerm MedSpa™, Maple Grove, MN

The Fitz™ Aesthetic Club, Kenilworth, IL

The Plastics Atelier & Spa, Omaha, NE

Location and contact details for these practices can be found at www.halotribridmidwest.com and www.halotribridoklahoma.com.

Since its launch, HALO® TRIBRID™ has been widely embraced by providers around the world. Providers note that HALO TRIBRID delivers results that exceed what single and dual wavelength treatments can achieve, even when stacked, while offering a recovery experience that is just as fast and often milder. Building on the trusted performance of HALO®, MOXI™, and Sciton's tunable Erbium YAG technology, HALO TRIBRID combines three of Sciton's award-winning technologies into one device.

More than a hundred practices have already integrated HALO TRIBRID, expanding their service menu and reporting high patient demand along with measurable improvements in efficiency, patient satisfaction, and treatment outcomes. This early momentum reflects a growing shift toward solutions that offer greater versatility, address multiple skin concerns simultaneously, and minimize downtime.

"I've had HALO for eight years and MOXI for three. These tools have been transformative for my patients and the foundation of our growing aesthetic practice," said clinical investigator Thomas Griffin, Jr., MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Plymouth Meeting, PA. "HALO TRIBRID changes the game. It combines the depth of HALO for deep dermal renewal with the superficial polish of MOXI, all from one handpiece. As always, Sciton has thought through every detail. With the ability to individualize wavelengths for a standard HALO or MOXI treatment—or mix and match all three—this tool delivers unparalleled versatility—a true home run for any practice."

The excitement surrounding HALO TRIBRID speaks to the partnership, trust, and shared pursuit of better outcomes that define Sciton's relationship with its providers.

"HALO TRIBRID is an important step forward for our providers and their patients," said Michael Keith, Director of Marketing at Sciton. "Practices want technology that makes treating multiple concerns easier while delivering visible improvement in a single visit. With three complementary wavelengths working together, TRIBRID opens the door to results we simply could not achieve before. It sets a new standard for low-downtime fractional resurfacing and gives patients the experience and results they are looking for."

HALO TRIBRID joins Sciton's expanding portfolio of award-winning technologies on the JOULE®X and mJOULE™ platforms.

About Radiance Medical Aesthetics of Oklahoma™:

Radiance is Oklahoma's premier medical aesthetics practice, serving the OKC metro area. We are the Proud Partner of the OKC Thunder Dance Teams and the Official Med Spa of Miss Oklahoma and Miss Oklahoma's Teen. RMAOK is operated under the direct supervision of board-certified physician assistant Kasey L. Swayden. From advanced injectables to industry-leading laser treatments and aesthetic services, Radiance Medical Aesthetics is proud to bring BEAUTY BY THE BEST™ to the Oklahoma City area.

About ANEU Med Spa:

ANEU Med Spa is a results-driven medical aesthetics practice led by board-certified Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Givens. Our friendly, highly skilled team is dedicated to providing a personalized, seamless experience for every patient. Dr. Givens is committed to delivering exceptional results by using only the highest-quality technology, products, and treatments available.

About Robertson Cosmetic Center:

Robertson Cosmetic Center is proud to offer a level of expertise and specialization that's truly unmatched. Our team includes two double board-certified facial plastic surgeons, providers with over 20 years of experience, ASLMS-certified laser experts, a clinical instructor of facial plastic surgery at UW Hospital/Residencies, and Sciton Key Opinion Leaders. With two locations and an on-site surgical center, we deliver comprehensive, high-quality care under one roof.

About Plastic Surgery Associates:

At Plastic Surgery Associates we are architects of beauty and renewal, committed to offering a deeply personal and uplifting path towards aesthetic transformation. We pride ourselves on combining expert knowledge with a genuine understanding of each patient's unique needs and desires, whether that be surgical, non-surgical, or both!

About Belladerm MedSpa™:

At Belladerm MedSpa, we believe confidence is the most beautiful thing you can wear. As a mother-daughter-owned business, we've built Belladerm on the foundation of genuine connection, clinical excellence, and the belief that everyone deserves to feel like the best version of themselves - You, Only Better™. For nearly two decades, our team of highly trained aesthetic experts has specialized in natural-looking, personalized results that enhance your unique features without ever masking them. What truly sets Belladerm apart is our people - a trusted, experienced team that blends artistry with medical precision.

About The Fitz™ Aesthetic Club:

At The Fitz, we believe aesthetic excellence starts with a shared journey. We don't just "do treatments"—we partner with our patients to enhance a deep sense of self-worth, knowing that confidence is contagious. When people feel good in their own skin, they show up better for their families, workplaces, and communities. That ripple effect of confidence and connection is what we're most proud of, and it's why we've cultivated a warm, like-minded community that extends far beyond our clinic doors. Clinically, our specialty is future-proofing your skin with a truly personalized, skin-forward approach.

About The Plastics Atelier & Spa:

The Plastics Atelier & Spa is a plastic surgery clinic in Omaha, NE with a built in med spa. A premier medical aesthetics destination where cutting-edge science meets sleek, modern design. We deliver medical-grade skin treatments, wellness therapies and plastic surgery services that look flawlessly natural and feel effortlessly luxurious.

About Sciton

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Sciton, Inc. is a forward-thinking, employee-owned medical device company founded in 1997 by industry visionaries James Hobart, PhD, and Daniel K. Negus, PhD. Renowned for delivering high-quality laser and light solutions, Sciton's product portfolio spans a broad range of medical and aesthetic applications, including skin revitalization, resurfacing, phototherapy, women's health, vascular and pigmented lesions, scar revision, acne treatment, and hair reduction. With a robust global presence in more than 45 countries, Sciton continues to set new standards in medical and aesthetic excellence.

To learn more about HALO TRIBRID and the first practices in the Midwest and Oklahoma, visit www.halotribridmidwest.com and www.halotribridoklahoma.com.

