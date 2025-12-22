Sciton Announces the First Aesthetic Practices in the North Atlantic to Offer HALO® TRIBRID™ Post this

Sciton is pleased to recognize the first aesthetic practices in the North Atlantic to offer patients HALO TRIBRID:

Jennifer Levine, MD, New York, NY

KP Aesthetics, Newtown Square, PA

Pretty Shots Aesthetics, Long Branch, NJ

Honey Skincare Studio, Arlington, VA

JECT, New York, NY

Catherine Grace at Blue, Marion, MA

Stateline Aesthetics, Martinsville, VA

Face Forward Skincare Center, Lancaster, PA

Rejuv Cosmetic Center, Bernardsville, NJ

The Body Spa, Newark, DE

Location and contact details for these practices can be found at www.halotribridnorthatlantic.com.

Since its launch, HALO® TRIBRID™ has been widely embraced by providers around the world. Providers note that HALO TRIBRID delivers results that exceed what single and dual wavelength treatments can achieve, even when stacked, while offering a recovery experience that is just as fast and often milder. Building on the trusted performance of HALO®, MOXI™, and Sciton's tunable Erbium YAG technology, HALO TRIBRID combines three of Sciton's award-winning technologies into one device.

More than a hundred practices have already integrated HALO TRIBRID, expanding their service menu and reporting high patient demand along with measurable improvements in efficiency, patient satisfaction, and treatment outcomes. This early momentum reflects a growing shift toward solutions that offer greater versatility, address multiple skin concerns simultaneously, and minimize downtime.

"I've had HALO for eight years and MOXI for three. These tools have been transformative for my patients and the foundation of our growing aesthetic practice," said clinical investigator Thomas Griffin, Jr., MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Plymouth Meeting, PA. "HALO TRIBRID changes the game. It combines the depth of HALO for deep dermal renewal with the superficial polish of MOXI, all from one handpiece. As always, Sciton has thought through every detail. With the ability to individualize wavelengths for a standard HALO or MOXI treatment—or mix and match all three—this tool delivers unparalleled versatility—a true home run for any practice."

The excitement surrounding HALO TRIBRID speaks to the partnership, trust, and shared pursuit of better outcomes that define Sciton's relationship with its providers.

"HALO TRIBRID is an important step forward for our providers and their patients," said Michael Keith, Director of Marketing at Sciton. "Practices want technology that makes treating multiple concerns easier while delivering visible improvement in a single visit. With three complementary wavelengths working together, TRIBRID opens the door to results we simply could not achieve before. It sets a new standard for low-downtime fractional resurfacing and gives patients the experience and results they are looking for."

HALO TRIBRID joins Sciton's expanding portfolio of award-winning technologies on the JOULE®X and mJOULE™ platforms.

About Jennifer Levine, MD:

Dr. Jennifer Levine is one of only a few surgeons who are double-board certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery – giving her unique knowledge of the face and its underlying structures. Her philosophy is that every individual has the right to results that enhance one's appearance, not create a new face. To bring harmony to their facial features, Dr. Levine works closely with each patient to develop an individualized treatment plan that focuses on their needs and unique facial features. She is an expert in the latest invasive and non-invasive anti-aging treatments that help achieve and maintain the look patients have always wanted.

About KP Aesthetics:

KP Aesthetics is a woman-owned and operated boutique-style medical spa serving the community for over 12 years. Your destination for luxury skincare, cutting-edge treatments, and results-driven experience. From rejuvenating facials to advanced injectables, we're redefining what it means to look and feel your best!

About Pretty Shots Aesthetics:

Founded by Renee Massry, MSN, FNP, Pretty Shots Aesthetics was created from a passion for combining medical expertise with a personalized, holistic approach to beauty and wellness. With years of experience in outpatient rehab, school nursing, and plastic surgery, Renee saw an opportunity to create a space where patients are truly cared for — where results are natural, consultations are honest, and every treatment plan is tailored to you.

About Honey Skincare Studio:

At Honey Skincare Studio in Arlington, VA, we believe that radiant skin begins with knowledge — the kind that empowers, educates, and evolves with you. Our approach is rooted in the belief that skincare is not just about treating what you see, but understanding the science behind it, the habits that impact it, and the steps required to transform it. Education is at our core — we don't just treat skin — we teach you skin. With an emphasis on skin preparation and recovery, our treatments are designed for maximum impact with minimal compromise.

About JECT:

Our approach at JECT is specialized, personalized, and focused on a natural aesthetic. Each of our board-certified PAs and NPs holds a graduate-level medical degree and works full-time in aesthetics. We specialize in full-face consultations to ensure our treatment approach is harmonized and tailored to each patient. We focus on a natural aesthetic to emphasize each patient's unique and natural beauty — we want you to leave feeling like your best self.

About Catherine Grace at Blue:

At Catherine Grace at Blue our approach is rooted in expertise, integrity, and intention. Every treatment, from advanced laser services like BBL® Heroic™ and MOXI™ to restorative facials, injectables, and lymphatic therapies, is performed with precision and care — customized to honor your natural beauty and your body's own rhythm of healing. We believe in results that look and feel like you — just brighter, smoother, and more confident.

About Stateline Aesthetics:

What started in 2017 as a small Internal Medicine and Cardiology practice with just 8 team members has grown into something truly special — Stateline Aesthetics. What began as a small addition quickly became a thriving part of our town, and we couldn't be prouder of how it's grown right here in Martinsville, VA. Today, we have over 20 amazing team members at our health office and nine at our aesthetics location — all working together to bring the best care and personal touch to every patient who walks through our doors. We're so grateful for the trust and support this community has shown us over the years — and we can't wait to keep growing and serving Martinsville for years to come.

About Face Forward Skincare Center:

Face Forward was built with one clear mission: to deliver truly exceptional aesthetic and wellness care in an environment that feels elevated, personal, and relentlessly patient-focused. What sets us apart is the combination of deep clinical expertise, luxury-level experience, and a team culture rooted in integrity, compassion, and results. Our Story at Face Forward began as a boutique aesthetics practice and has evolved into a full medical aesthetics and wellness center serving Lancaster and the surrounding areas. With over 20 years of hands-on experience and clinical training behind our treatments, we have earned a reputation for excellence, ranking among the top 1 percent of providers nationwide. The practice has grown not because of trends, but because of trust, outcomes, and a genuine investment in patient relationships.

About Rejuv Cosmetic Center:

Rejuv has been in practice for 18 years. Dr Marki is not only a master injector with Allergan Aesthetics but is certified with ASLMS. Our state-of-the-art facility features lasers, including the Satan and Motis hair removal systems, micro-needling, injectables, Neograft, hair transplants, and cosmetic surgery.

About The Body Spa:

At The Body Spa, we redefine wellness by blending timeless relaxation with the latest in performance-based science. What truly sets us apart is our thoughtfully curated integration of advanced biohacking technologies and luxurious, results-driven treatments—all designed to enhance your health, beauty, and vitality. Whether you're targeting specific skin concerns or simply craving a glow-up, our custom treatments deliver visible transformation. More than just a spa, we are a sanctuary where innovation meets intention—designed to help you look, feel, and perform at your absolute best.

About Sciton:

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Sciton, Inc. is a forward-thinking, employee-owned medical device company founded in 1997 by industry visionaries James Hobart, PhD, and Daniel K. Negus, PhD. Renowned for delivering high-quality laser and light solutions, Sciton's product portfolio spans a broad range of medical and aesthetic applications, including skin revitalization, resurfacing, phototherapy, women's health, vascular and pigmented lesions, scar revision, acne treatment, and hair reduction. With a robust global presence in more than 45 countries, Sciton continues to set new standards in medical and aesthetic excellence.

To learn more about HALO TRIBRID and the first practices in the North Atlantic, visit www.halotribridnorthatlantic.com.

