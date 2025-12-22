Sciton Announces the First Aesthetic Practices in the Ohio Valley to Offer HALO® TRIBRID™ Post this

Sciton is pleased to recognize the first aesthetic practices in the Ohio Valley to offer patients HALO TRIBRID:

Tork Plastic Surgery, Cincinnati, OH

Adorn Aesthetics, Noblesville, IN

Lilivy Aesthetics & Wellness, Fort Wayne, IN

Icon Anti-Aging & Aesthetics, Birmingham, MI

Raine Aesthetics & Wellness, Mt. Vernon, Ohio

Nashville Skin Studio, Franklin, TN

Prim Aesthetics & Wellness, Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Timeless Skin & Aesthetics, Bloomfield Hills, MI

Miles Borchers Dermatology, Dayton, Ohio

Location and contact details for these practices can be found at www.halotribridohiovalley.com.

Since its launch, HALO® TRIBRID™ has been widely embraced by providers around the world. Providers note that HALO TRIBRID delivers results that exceed what single and dual wavelength treatments can achieve, even when stacked, while offering a recovery experience that is just as fast and often milder. Building on the trusted performance of HALO®, MOXI™, and Sciton's tunable Erbium YAG technology, HALO TRIBRID combines three of Sciton's award-winning technologies into one device.

More than a hundred practices have already integrated HALO TRIBRID, expanding their service menu and reporting high patient demand along with measurable improvements in efficiency, patient satisfaction, and treatment outcomes. This early momentum reflects a growing shift toward solutions that offer greater versatility, address multiple skin concerns simultaneously, and minimize downtime.

"I've had HALO for eight years and MOXI for three. These tools have been transformative for my patients and the foundation of our growing aesthetic practice," said clinical investigator Thomas Griffin, Jr., MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Plymouth Meeting, PA. "HALO TRIBRID changes the game. It combines the depth of HALO for deep dermal renewal with the superficial polish of MOXI, all from one handpiece. As always, Sciton has thought through every detail. With the ability to individualize wavelengths for a standard HALO or MOXI treatment—or mix and match all three—this tool delivers unparalleled versatility—a true home run for any practice."

The excitement surrounding HALO TRIBRID speaks to the partnership, trust, and shared pursuit of better outcomes that define Sciton's relationship with its providers.

"HALO TRIBRID is an important step forward for our providers and their patients," said Michael Keith, Director of Marketing at Sciton. "Practices want technology that makes treating multiple concerns easier while delivering visible improvement in a single visit. With three complementary wavelengths working together, TRIBRID opens the door to results we simply could not achieve before. It sets a new standard for low-downtime fractional resurfacing and gives patients the experience and results they are looking for."

HALO TRIBRID joins Sciton's expanding portfolio of award-winning technologies on the JOULE®X and mJOULE™ platforms.

About Tork Plastic Surgery:

Tork Plastic Surgery's guiding philosophy is the "Bespoke Approach to Natural Beauty," where "Every Detail Matters." Our story is defined by the convergence of artistry, science, and compassionate care. Dr. Tork's foundation in the arts allows him to approach every procedure as a customized masterpiece, integrating aesthetic principles with surgical mastery to achieve elegant, natural, and timeless results. We are nationally recognized for exceptional, natural transformations delivered through a high-touch, concierge patient experience that prioritizes open communication and detailed aftercare. We are most proud of our commitment to authentic, natural results that restore confidence and the trust patients place in us, often traveling great distances to work with Dr. Tork.

About Adorn Aesthetics:

Adorn Aesthetics & Wellness is a woman-owned, women-led clinic built on the belief that confidence should look natural and feel authentic. Founded by four providers with diverse medical and aesthetic backgrounds, we've created a space where science, artistry, and genuine connection come together. We specialize in injectables, regenerative treatments, laser services, and functional medicine, offering personalized plans that enhance rather than change. What makes us unique is our collaborative team approach. Each provider brings her own expertise, yet we work together to deliver consistent, natural, and confidence-boosting results. We're most proud of the trust our patients place in us and the relationships we've built through honest education, skill, and care that feels personal from start to finish.

About Lilivy Aesthetics & Wellness:

LILIVY Aesthetics & Wellness was born out of the belief that patients deserve more than a one-size-fits-all approach to beauty and health. Founded by Dr. Stephanie Sublett, MD, FACOG, MSCP, a board-certified OB/GYN and certified menopause practitioner, our practice combines advanced skin rejuvenation, regenerative aesthetics, and concierge hormone and wellness care under one roof, creating a fully integrated experience that reflects the real-life needs of our patients. While our roots are in women's health, LILIVY proudly serves a diverse patient population, including men and individuals of all life stages who seek science-backed results and personalized care. From laser resurfacing and injectables to hormone optimization and wellness infusions, every service is designed to help patients look, feel, and live like their most radiant self. We're honored to be the first practice in Fort Wayne to offer the new HALO® TRIBRID™ laser and to integrate it seamlessly into our protocols for total skin restoration.

About Icon Anti-Aging & Aesthetics:

At ICON Anti-Aging & Aesthetics, we redefine the standards of modern medicine and beauty. Founded by Dr. Alex Zayid, MD, our mission is to merge science, artistry, and innovation to help every patient look and feel their absolute best—from the inside out. What began as a vision to elevate medical aesthetics has evolved into a state-of-the-art facility that offers everything from injectables and advanced laser technology to liposuction and facial contouring, as well as hormone optimization, peptide therapy, and regenerative medicine. Each treatment is guided by data, artistry, and a deep understanding of human anatomy and wellness. Our clinic's uniqueness comes from our multidisciplinary expertise—our providers aren't just skilled; they're leaders in their craft. Our injectors, aestheticians, and regenerative specialists undergo continuous advanced training to master the latest techniques and technology in aesthetics and anti-aging medicine.

About Raine Aesthetics & Wellness:

As the first medical spa in our rural community, Raine Aesthetics & Wellness was founded with a clear mission: to provide a welcoming, inclusive environment where patients at every stage of life can explore aesthetic care with confidence and comfort. Recognizing that many of our patients are new to the world of aesthetics, we have built our practice on education, trust, and personalized care. Over time, our practice has evolved thoughtfully and intentionally. As we expanded our services, we introduced advanced technologies—including lasers and light-based devices—with a focus on safety, efficacy, and exceptional patient outcomes. We believe that laser technology and comprehensive skin health represent the future of aesthetic medicine. Our team takes great pride in offering innovative, evidence-based treatments that reflect the highest standards of care. Most importantly, we are honored to serve as a trusted partner in our patients' aesthetic journeys, helping them look and feel their best with integrity, expertise, and compassion.

About Nashville Skin Studio:

At Nashville Skin Studio, we believe skin health is more than just skincare; it's self-care. Founded with the goal of bringing results-driven treatments to a relaxed, welcoming space, our studio blends advanced aesthetics with a personalized, down-to-earth approach. Whether you're prepping for a big event, maintaining your monthly glow, or starting fresh on your skin journey, our expert team is here to guide you every step of the way. We're obsessed with thoughtful care, modern techniques, and helping you feel confident in your skin, no filters necessary. Come as you are, leave feeling like your best self. This is your skin studio.

About Prim Aesthetics & Wellness:

Prim is a patient-centric practice serving northern Michigan since 2020. We aim to offer big-city services without losing the charm of small-town hospitality. Our practitioners pride themselves on staying up-to-date on the latest evidence and treatment techniques by regularly attending training throughout the country. Prim houses two nurse practitioners - one as a skilled holistic injector and the other as an Advanced BHRT certified wellness provider. Our two licensed estheticians are also Sciton-certified laser technicians and master-certified in skin health products. Clients can depend on us for ethical, we-want-the-best-for-you treatment recommendations - and results that deliver!

About Timeless Skin & Aesthetics:

Timeless Skin & Aesthetics was created as a safe place for patients to feel comfortable in their own skin and not intimidated. Providing aesthetic, injectable and laser services our practice is a place where fun is had, and beautiful skin is created!

About Miles Borchers Dermatology:

Miles Borchers Dermatology is a private practice dermatology, a mother-daughter team of two American Board of Dermatology certified dermatologists who have grown up and served the Dayton community throughout their lives.

About Sciton:

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Sciton, Inc. is a forward-thinking, employee-owned medical device company founded in 1997 by industry visionaries James Hobart, PhD, and Daniel K. Negus, PhD. Renowned for delivering high-quality laser and light solutions, Sciton's product portfolio spans a broad range of medical and aesthetic applications, including skin revitalization, resurfacing, phototherapy, women's health, vascular and pigmented lesions, scar revision, acne treatment, and hair reduction. With a robust global presence in more than 45 countries, Sciton continues to set new standards in medical and aesthetic excellence.

To learn more about HALO TRIBRID and the first practices in the Ohio Valley, visit www.halotribridohiovalley.com.

