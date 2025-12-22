Sciton Announces the First Aesthetic Practices in the Pacific Northwest to Offer HALO® TRIBRID™ Post this

Sciton is pleased to recognize the first aesthetic practices in the Pacific Northwest to offer patients HALO TRIBRID:

Après Plastic Surgery, Portland, OR

Pure MedSpa, Medford, OR

Since its launch, HALO® TRIBRID™ has been widely embraced by providers around the world. Providers note that HALO TRIBRID delivers results that exceed what single and dual wavelength treatments can achieve, even when stacked, while offering a recovery experience that is just as fast and often milder. Building on the trusted performance of HALO®, MOXI™, and Sciton's tunable Erbium YAG technology, HALO TRIBRID combines three of Sciton's award-winning technologies into one device.

More than a hundred practices have already integrated HALO TRIBRID, expanding their service menu and reporting high patient demand along with measurable improvements in efficiency, patient satisfaction, and treatment outcomes. This early momentum reflects a growing shift toward solutions that offer greater versatility, address multiple skin concerns simultaneously, and minimize downtime.

"I've had HALO for eight years and MOXI for three. These tools have been transformative for my patients and the foundation of our growing aesthetic practice," said clinical investigator Thomas Griffin, Jr., MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Plymouth Meeting, PA. "HALO TRIBRID changes the game. It combines the depth of HALO for deep dermal renewal with the superficial polish of MOXI, all from one handpiece. As always, Sciton has thought through every detail. With the ability to individualize wavelengths for a standard HALO or MOXI treatment—or mix and match all three—this tool delivers unparalleled versatility—a true home run for any practice."

The excitement surrounding HALO TRIBRID speaks to the partnership, trust, and shared pursuit of better outcomes that define Sciton's relationship with its providers.

"HALO TRIBRID is an important step forward for our providers and their patients," said Michael Keith, Director of Marketing at Sciton. "Practices want technology that makes treating multiple concerns easier while delivering visible improvement in a single visit. With three complementary wavelengths working together, TRIBRID opens the door to results we simply could not achieve before. It sets a new standard for low-downtime fractional resurfacing and gives patients the experience and results they are looking for."

HALO TRIBRID joins Sciton's expanding portfolio of award-winning technologies on the JOULE®X and mJOULE™ platforms.

About Après Plastic Surgery:

Après Plastic Surgery in Portland, OR, is led by board-certified Portland plastic surgeon Dr. Aric Aghayan. With extensive training and experience, Dr. Aghayan performs plastic surgery procedures to rejuvenate and enhance the face and body. Dr. Aghayan is supported by a dedicated staff of nurses and aestheticians, each with many years of training and experience in cosmetic treatments. At Après Plastic Surgery, our mission is to empower you to embrace your best self through compassionate care and innovative solutions. We blend artistry and expertise in both surgical and non-surgical aesthetics with a holistic approach to wellness, ensuring that every aspect of your well-being is nurtured. Our commitment is to enhance your natural beauty, inspire confidence, and support a vibrant, healthy lifestyle. At Après, you're not just a patient; you're a cherished partner on a journey to a more radiant you.

About Pure MedSpa:

At Pure MedSpa, we combine the highest level of medical expertise with the elevated experience of a luxury spa. Led by Dr. Joseph Gatti, DMSc, MPAS, MBA, Board-Certified Physician Associate and supported by a team of skilled injectors, experienced estheticians, and carefully selected administrative professionals, we deliver personalized, evidence-based treatments grounded in safety, comfort, and exceptional results. As Southern Oregon's premier medical spa, our 5,000-square-foot facility offers a sanctuary that feels more like an upscale hotel spa than a clinic— complete with private changing rooms, amenities, and an atmosphere designed to help clients relax and rejuvenate. What truly sets us apart is our holistic, medically guided approach to beauty: with deep training in skin anatomy and dermatologic care, our team provides not only transformative cosmetic treatments but comprehensive skin-health solutions tailored uniquely to each client. At Pure MedSpa, warm, compassionate care meets remarkable outcomes—giving clients confidence, clarity, and a truly elevated aesthetic experience.

About Sciton:

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Sciton, Inc. is a forward-thinking, employee-owned medical device company founded in 1997 by industry visionaries James Hobart, PhD, and Daniel K. Negus, PhD. Renowned for delivering high-quality laser and light solutions, Sciton's product portfolio spans a broad range of medical and aesthetic applications, including skin revitalization, resurfacing, phototherapy, women's health, vascular and pigmented lesions, scar revision, acne treatment, and hair reduction. With a robust global presence in more than 45 countries, Sciton continues to set new standards in medical and aesthetic excellence.

