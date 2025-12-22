Sciton Announces the First Aesthetic Practices in the Rocky Central Mountains to Offer HALO® TRIBRID™ Post this

Sciton is pleased to recognize the first aesthetic practices in the Rocky Central Mountains to offer patients HALO TRIBRID:

The Plastics Clinic + Spa, Draper, UT

Uptown Medical Aesthetics, Erie, CO

Belén Aesthetics, Centennial, CO

Utah Facial Plastics, Draper, UT

Location and contact details for these practices can be found at www.halotribridrockycentralmountains.com.

Since its launch, HALO® TRIBRID™ has been widely embraced by providers around the world. Providers note that HALO TRIBRID delivers results that exceed what single and dual wavelength treatments can achieve, even when stacked, while offering a recovery experience that is just as fast and often milder. Building on the trusted performance of HALO®, MOXI™, and Sciton's tunable Erbium YAG technology, HALO TRIBRID combines three of Sciton's award-winning technologies into one device.

More than a hundred practices have already integrated HALO TRIBRID, expanding their service menu and reporting high patient demand along with measurable improvements in efficiency, patient satisfaction, and treatment outcomes. This early momentum reflects a growing shift toward solutions that offer greater versatility, address multiple skin concerns simultaneously, and minimize downtime.

"I've had HALO for eight years and MOXI for three. These tools have been transformative for my patients and the foundation of our growing aesthetic practice," said clinical investigator Thomas Griffin, Jr., MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Plymouth Meeting, PA. "HALO TRIBRID changes the game. It combines the depth of HALO for deep dermal renewal with the superficial polish of MOXI, all from one handpiece. As always, Sciton has thought through every detail. With the ability to individualize wavelengths for a standard HALO or MOXI treatment—or mix and match all three—this tool delivers unparalleled versatility—a true home run for any practice."

The excitement surrounding HALO TRIBRID speaks to the partnership, trust, and shared pursuit of better outcomes that define Sciton's relationship with its providers.

"HALO TRIBRID is an important step forward for our providers and their patients," said Michael Keith, Director of Marketing at Sciton. "Practices want technology that makes treating multiple concerns easier while delivering visible improvement in a single visit. With three complementary wavelengths working together, TRIBRID opens the door to results we simply could not achieve before. It sets a new standard for low-downtime fractional resurfacing and gives patients the experience and results they are looking for."

HALO TRIBRID joins Sciton's expanding portfolio of award-winning technologies on the JOULE®X and mJOULE™ platforms.

About The Plastics Clinic + Spa:

About Our Practice The Plastics Clinic + Spa is a leading destination for aesthetic medicine and surgical excellence in Utah. Founded by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Jerry Chidester and his wife, Mindee Chidester, our practice blends artistry, innovation, and wellness under one roof. We believe beauty is multidimensional, rooted in confidence, healing, and self-care, and we've built a team that approaches transformation holistically. Our clinic bridges the gap between surgical and non-surgical aesthetics by combining advanced technologies with a deeply personalized approach. We're proud to offer comprehensive transformation paths that integrate medical aesthetics, wellness therapies, recovery treatments, and education, all within a luxury, patient-centered environment.

About Uptown Medical Aesthetics:

At Uptown Medical Aesthetics our team isn't just skilled—they're passionate wellness advocates and your biggest cheerleaders. With over 40 years of combined experience, our certified aestheticians and seasoned beauty experts each bring their unique touch to your journey toward radiance. Get to know them, their stories, and how they're dedicated to making your experience truly unforgettable.

About Belén Aesthetics:

At Belén Aesthetics, our trademark pending protocols take your skin to the next level. Guided by years of experience and advanced training, our providers deliver precise, personalized treatments that unlock your most confident self. Achieve transformative results with our completely customized skin protocols, where every step of your experience is designed to feel effortless, seamless, and entirely focused on your skin's health and radiance.

About Utah Facial Plastics:

Utah Facial Plastics is, at its core, a place where people come to feel seen, cared for, and genuinely supported. Every member of our team believes that when someone trusts us with their face, they're trusting us with something deeply personal, and that responsibility means everything to us. Our practice is led by double board-certified facial plastic and ENT surgeons who dedicate their careers solely to the face, providing our patients with unmatched specialization and confidence. With more than 60 years of combined experience and recognition as Best of State, Best of SLC, Northern Utah, and Davis County, we've become a home for patients seeking expertise wrapped in compassion. Our team's passion for excellence extends far beyond credentials. What truly sets us apart is the way we care. We don't rush, we don't push, and we don't believe in one-size-fits-all anything. We listen, really listen, because every transformation starts with understanding. Whether someone is coming in for facial plastic surgery, medical aesthetics, hair restoration, or wellness care, our approach is rooted in empathy and education.

About Sciton

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Sciton, Inc. is a forward-thinking, employee-owned medical device company founded in 1997 by industry visionaries James Hobart, PhD, and Daniel K. Negus, PhD. Renowned for delivering high-quality laser and light solutions, Sciton's product portfolio spans a broad range of medical and aesthetic applications, including skin revitalization, resurfacing, phototherapy, women's health, vascular and pigmented lesions, scar revision, acne treatment, and hair reduction. With a robust global presence in more than 45 countries, Sciton continues to set new standards in medical and aesthetic excellence.

To learn more about HALO TRIBRID and the first practices in the Rocky Central Mountains, visit www.halotribridrockycentralmountains.com.

