Sciton Announces the First Aesthetic Practices in the Southeast to Offer HALO® TRIBRID™ Post this

Sciton is pleased to recognize the first aesthetic practices in the Southeast to offer patients HALO TRIBRID:

Aiken Medical Aesthetics, Aiken, SC

VRAI Aesthetics, Sandy Springs, GA

New Life Aesthetics, Raleigh, NC

New Visage MedSpa & Skin Care Center, Morehead City, NC

Dr. Claire B. Davis, MD, Asheville, NC

Revive Palmetto Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery, Bluffton, SC

Truffles Aesthetics, Atlanta, GA

Plumped, Charlotte, NC



Location and contact details for these practices can be found at www.halotribridsoutheast.com.

Since its launch, HALO® TRIBRID™ has been widely embraced by providers around the world. Providers note that HALO TRIBRID delivers results that exceed what single and dual wavelength treatments can achieve, even when stacked, while offering a recovery experience that is just as fast and often milder. Building on the trusted performance of HALO®, MOXI™, and Sciton's tunable Erbium YAG technology, HALO TRIBRID combines three of Sciton's award-winning technologies into one device.

More than a hundred practices have already integrated HALO TRIBRID, expanding their service menu and reporting high patient demand along with measurable improvements in efficiency, patient satisfaction, and treatment outcomes. This early momentum reflects a growing shift toward solutions that offer greater versatility, address multiple skin concerns simultaneously, and minimize downtime.

"I've had HALO for eight years and MOXI for three. These tools have been transformative for my patients and the foundation of our growing aesthetic practice," said clinical investigator Thomas Griffin, Jr., MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Plymouth Meeting, PA. "HALO TRIBRID changes the game. It combines the depth of HALO for deep dermal renewal with the superficial polish of MOXI, all from one handpiece. As always, Sciton has thought through every detail. With the ability to individualize wavelengths for a standard HALO or MOXI treatment—or mix and match all three—this tool delivers unparalleled versatility—a true home run for any practice."

The excitement surrounding HALO TRIBRID speaks to the partnership, trust, and shared pursuit of better outcomes that define Sciton's relationship with its providers.

"HALO TRIBRID is an important step forward for our providers and their patients," said Michael Keith, Director of Marketing at Sciton. "Practices want technology that makes treating multiple concerns easier while delivering visible improvement in a single visit. With three complementary wavelengths working together, TRIBRID opens the door to results we simply could not achieve before. It sets a new standard for low-downtime fractional resurfacing and gives patients the experience and results they are looking for."

HALO TRIBRID joins Sciton's expanding portfolio of award-winning technologies on the JOULE®X and mJOULE™ platforms.

About Aiken Medical Aesthetics:

Aiken Medical Aesthetics stands out for its deeply personal approach, expert-driven care, and a team united by a passion for helping every patient look and feel their absolute best. The story of the clinic begins with a mission: to make beauty accessible to all, transforming both appearance and confidence through science-backed, compassionate aesthetics. Aiken Medical Aesthetics is proud to offer a comprehensive menu of modern treatments, ranging from dermal fillers, biostimulators, and neurotoxins to advanced skin procedures and wellness: truly taking a whole-body, holistic approach to patient care. Each member of the caring, highly trained team brings unique expertise, ensuring treatments are both safe and tailored to each patient's specific needs, creating a highly customized process. AMA is dedicated to delivering transformative, natural-looking results that empower patients through evidence-based procedures and the latest innovations in medical aesthetics. Trust your skin and confidence to a practice where clinical excellence, safety, and individualized care are at the heart of every patient experience.

About VRAI Aesthetics:

At VRAI, we redefine the aesthetic experience. Every detail—from our luxury environment to our team of expert providers—is designed to deliver elevated, personalized care. At VRAI, artistry blends with advanced bio-regenerative and skin-boosting treatments to create natural, lasting results. From hair restoration to enhanced skin treatments, VRAI isn't just another aesthetic center—it's where expertise, innovation, and individualized beauty collide.

About New Life Aesthetics:

At New Life Aesthetics, our mission is to help every client look and feel their best. We're a boutique medical spa dedicated to customized, education-focused care that empowers confidence and lasting results. Led by Meredith Harris, our owner and Nurse Practitioner with nearly two decades of experience in aesthetics, our team is passionate about excellence and innovation. Our outstanding results have been featured and published by the company itself. At New Life Aesthetics, we're proud to stay at the forefront of aesthetic technology, continually enhancing the client experience and helping you feel truly amazing.

About New Visage MedSpa & Skin Care Center:

New Visage is a full-service medspa specializing in laser skin care and women's functional health. We strive to be the best in the area with the most up-to-date equipment and education. Our clients become family here, and we love how happy we can make each and every one of them!

About Dr. Claire B. Davis, MD:

Dr. Claire Davis is a board-eligible female plastic surgeon specializing in aesthetic plastic surgery of the face, breast, and body. She focuses on connecting with her patients to bring them personalized, patient-centered care, individualized surgical plans, and natural results. Dr. Davis's goal is to help you become the best version of your already beautiful self and to ensure your highest level of comfort, privacy, and trust. During her residency, she received extensive training in both aesthetic and reconstructive procedures. She has extensive training and experience in advanced facial rejuvenation techniques, including deep plane facelifts and deep neck lifts, as well as eyelid and periorbital surgery. She is also highly experienced in aesthetic breast and body surgery, and offers a range of laser treatments to complement surgical results.

About Revive Palmetto Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery:

At Revive Palmetto Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery experience attentive, individualized care in our boutique practice, where every procedure and injection is personally performed by Dr. Little. Patients are welcomed and treated with the compassion and consideration we give our own family, ensuring your comfort and trust throughout your journey with us.

About Truffles Aesthetics:

At Truffles Aesthetics, your beauty is our priority. We create fully customized treatment plans designed to help you achieve your aesthetic goals with precision, safety, and exceptional results. Our expert team combines advanced medical training with the latest innovations in non-surgical aesthetics, offering a comprehensive menu of treatments—including injectables, medical-grade skincare, lasers, advanced peels, injectables and more.. With four convenient locations and a reputation for elevated patient experience, Truffles Aesthetics sets the standard in Georgia for personalized care, cutting-edge technology, and natural-looking results that truly stand apart.

About Plumped:

Plumped Charlotte stands out because we combine clinical excellence with a truly personal, boutique experience. Our injectors and aestheticians collaborate to create results that look effortless and natural—always tailored, never "one size fits all." What we're most proud of is the culture we've built: a team of women who lead with education, honesty, and patient-centered care. From the moment someone walks in, they're welcomed, supported, and guided—not pressured. That dedication to trust, transparency, and artistry is what makes Plumped different and why our patients feel at home with us.

About Sciton

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Sciton, Inc. is a forward-thinking, employee-owned medical device company founded in 1997 by industry visionaries James Hobart, PhD, and Daniel K. Negus, PhD. Renowned for delivering high-quality laser and light solutions, Sciton's product portfolio spans a broad range of medical and aesthetic applications, including skin revitalization, resurfacing, phototherapy, women's health, vascular and pigmented lesions, scar revision, acne treatment, and hair reduction. With a robust global presence in more than 45 countries, Sciton continues to set new standards in medical and aesthetic excellence.

To learn more about HALO TRIBRID and the first practices in the Southeast, visit www.halotribridsoutheast.com.

Media Contact

Samantha Clark, Sciton, Inc., 1 (650) 493-9155, [email protected], sciton.com

SOURCE Sciton, Inc.