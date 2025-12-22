Sciton Announces the First Aesthetic Practices in the Southwest to Offer HALO® TRIBRID™ Post this

Sciton is pleased to recognize the first aesthetic practices in the Southwest to offer patients HALO TRIBRID:

Maloney Plastic Surgery and Skin Care, Tucson, AZ

The Laser Witch, Scottsdale, AZ

Location and contact details for these practices can be found at www.halotribridsouthwest.com.

Since its launch, HALO® TRIBRID™ has been widely embraced by providers around the world. Providers note that HALO TRIBRID delivers results that exceed what single and dual wavelength treatments can achieve, even when stacked, while offering a recovery experience that is just as fast and often milder. Building on the trusted performance of HALO®, MOXI™, and Sciton's tunable Erbium YAG technology, HALO TRIBRID combines three of Sciton's award-winning technologies into one device.

More than a hundred practices have already integrated HALO TRIBRID, expanding their service menu and reporting high patient demand along with measurable improvements in efficiency, patient satisfaction, and treatment outcomes. This early momentum reflects a growing shift toward solutions that offer greater versatility, address multiple skin concerns simultaneously, and minimize downtime.

"I've had HALO for eight years and MOXI for three. These tools have been transformative for my patients and the foundation of our growing aesthetic practice," said clinical investigator Thomas Griffin, Jr., MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Plymouth Meeting, PA. "HALO TRIBRID changes the game. It combines the depth of HALO for deep dermal renewal with the superficial polish of MOXI, all from one handpiece. As always, Sciton has thought through every detail. With the ability to individualize wavelengths for a standard HALO or MOXI treatment—or mix and match all three—this tool delivers unparalleled versatility—a true home run for any practice."

The excitement surrounding HALO TRIBRID speaks to the partnership, trust, and shared pursuit of better outcomes that define Sciton's relationship with its providers.

"HALO TRIBRID is an important step forward for our providers and their patients," said Michael Keith, Director of Marketing at Sciton. "Practices want technology that makes treating multiple concerns easier while delivering visible improvement in a single visit. With three complementary wavelengths working together, TRIBRID opens the door to results we simply could not achieve before. It sets a new standard for low-downtime fractional resurfacing and gives patients the experience and results they are looking for."

HALO TRIBRID joins Sciton's expanding portfolio of award-winning technologies on the JOULE®X and mJOULE™ platforms.

About Maloney Plastic Surgery and Skin Care:

At Maloney Plastic Surgery & Skin Care, we pride ourselves on delivering beautiful & natural results. With over 100 years of combined experience, our team of skin care experts includes a Certified Aesthetic Nurse Specialist, Registered Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, Certified Laser Technicians, and Licensed Aestheticians. Our goal is to deliver the highest level of patient care, safety, and satisfaction.

About The Laser Witch:

Best Skin by Kira is a results-driven, laser-focused studio. The practice is known for deeply personalized treatment plans, advanced combination therapy, and a commitment to patient education that empowers clients instead of overwhelming them. Patients come to me for life-changing skin transformations, not just maintenance. I set honest expectations, prioritize safety, and use my expertise to create outcomes that look natural, healthy, and durable. Beyond patient care, I'm passionate about elevating the industry. I train providers nationwide, teach advanced laser techniques, and advocate for patient safety and efficacy. My mission is simple: give patients the best skin of their lives and help other providers feel confident delivering the same level of excellence!

About Sciton

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Sciton, Inc. is a forward-thinking, employee-owned medical device company founded in 1997 by industry visionaries James Hobart, PhD, and Daniel K. Negus, PhD. Renowned for delivering high-quality laser and light solutions, Sciton's product portfolio spans a broad range of medical and aesthetic applications, including skin revitalization, resurfacing, phototherapy, women's health, vascular and pigmented lesions, scar revision, acne treatment, and hair reduction. With a robust global presence in more than 45 countries, Sciton continues to set new standards in medical and aesthetic excellence.

To learn more about HALO TRIBRID and the first practices in the Southwest, visit www.halotribridsouthwest.com.

Media Contact

Samantha Clark, Sciton, Inc., 1 (650) 493-9155, [email protected], sciton.com

SOURCE Sciton, Inc.