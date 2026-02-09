Sciton Recognizes Leading Aesthetic Practices Offering OMNI™ Laser Hair Removal in the Tri-State Area

Sciton is pleased to recognize two leading aesthetic practices in the Tri-State area that offer OMNI Post this

OMNI has been rapidly adopted by providers across the country seeking a laser hair removal solution that combines speed, comfort, workflow efficiency, and year-round versatility. Laser hair removal remains one of the most requested aesthetic treatments, driving high demand for advanced, year-round solutions.

With up to 5,000 W* of power, the industry's largest spot size, and multiple wavelengths, including 760 nm, an 810/940 nm blend, and 1060 nm, OMNI enables providers to personalize treatments while maximizing patient throughput.

Built for both high-volume clinics and boutique practices, OMNI operates on a standard 110V outlet (220V international) and offers dual-port connectivity, enabling two handpieces to remain connected simultaneously. Providers can switch between small and large spot sizes instantly, ensuring seamless transitions across treatment zones. A wide selection of spot sizes significantly speeds up large-body-area treatments while preserving precision for smaller areas.

Utilizing a powerful contact cooling system and Spritz™, an optional aloe-based spray that serves as an alternative to gel, OMNI simplifies treatment setup and cleanup, allowing practices to treat more patients in less time without sacrificing comfort or results.

"OMNI by Sciton allows us to choose the right wavelength for the skin types and tones we treat, with so many customizable options. With two handpieces connected at once, we can easily switch between small and large spot sizes, making treatments not only fast and effective but also efficient. It's a safe, versatile system, and I feel confident delegating to my staff year-round," says key opinion leader and clinical investigator Dianne Quibell, MD.

Dr. Quibell adds, "The OMNI laser has been transformational for our practice. With its large spot size and high power, we can treat a full back in just a few minutes—safely, effectively, and reproducibly. Patients love the comfort, especially with Spritz, OMNI's aloe-based spray. For our practice, it means faster treatments, better results, and keeping patients loyal."

As both a top-requested service and a gateway into a patient's broader aesthetic journey, OMNI laser hair removal is a strong long-term investment for practices ready to expand or elevate their offerings.

"OMNI sets a new benchmark for laser hair removal," said Michael Keith, Marketing Leader at Sciton. "Practices want systems that are fast, reliable, and easy to integrate. OMNI combines power, precision, and comfort, making it a strong fit for practices looking to expand their service offerings—a critical advantage now that laser hair removal has surpassed injectables as the second most sought-after core aesthetic service nationwide. It also helps practices retain patients who might otherwise seek hair removal elsewhere."

OMNI joins Sciton's expanding portfolio of award-winning technologies, including HALO® TRIBRID™ and BBL® HEROic™, furthering the company's mission to improve people's lives through innovation, integrity, and world-class results.

*Handpiece dependent

About Revivaluxe:

Revivaluxe is led by experts in aesthetics, providing patients with an exceptional experience and the highest standards in skin care. Utilizing FDA-approved, state-of-the-art technology and medically supported products, the team prides itself on delivering artistic, natural-looking enhancements that highlight each patient's unique beauty.

About Fresh Face + Eye:

At Fresh Face + Eye, the team is committed to empathy, kindness, and integrity in every aspect of patient care and safety. Working alongside Dr. Baljeet K. Purewal, their expert aestheticians focus on offering the least invasive solutions for each patient's beauty concerns. The team strives to ensure every patient feels comfortable with the decision-making process, creating a pressure-free environment where questions are welcomed and options can be explored openly. Their priority is to empower patients to make clear, informed decisions that help them feel confident and cared for.

About Sciton:

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Sciton, Inc. is a forward-thinking, employee-owned medical device company founded in 1997 by industry visionaries James Hobart, PhD, and Daniel K. Negus, PhD. Renowned for delivering high-quality laser and light solutions, Sciton's product portfolio spans a broad range of medical and aesthetic applications, including skin revitalization, resurfacing, phototherapy, women's health, vascular and pigmented lesions, scar revision, acne treatment, and hair reduction. With a robust global presence in more than 45 countries, Sciton continues to set new standards in medical and aesthetic excellence.

