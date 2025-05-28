Scoma's Celebrates 60 Years of Iconic Waterfront Dining in San Francisco

"Carrying forward what Al and Joe started isn't just about running a restaurant. It's about honoring the values upon which it was built: hard work, hospitality, and taking care of people," said Tom Creedon, Scoma's owner and Al's son-in-law. Post this

In 1965, brothers Al and Joe Scoma purchased a modest six-stool coffee shop on a working pier, where they began serving hearty seafood dishes made from their mother's recipes to the local fishing community. The response was so strong that they quickly expanded the space, setting the stage for what would become one of the nation's highest-grossing independently-owned restaurants. With a focus on warm hospitality and the freshest local seafood, they built a loyal following that spanned generations.

Over the six decades, Scoma's has welcomed locals, tourists, and notable guests from around the world, including Frank Sinatra, Michael Jordan, Clint Eastwood, Jennifer Aniston, Steven Tyler, and U2. Actor Jack Scalia was such a regular that a private dining room now bears his name. These high-profile guests reflect Scoma's timeless appeal and its place as a San Francisco landmark.

"Carrying forward what Al and Joe started isn't just about running a restaurant. It's about honoring the values upon which it was built: hard work, hospitality, and taking care of people," said Tom Creedon, Scoma's owner and Al's son-in-law. "Those principles shaped the culture here at Scoma's, and they still define how we support our team and serve our guests."

Scoma's legacy is built not only on its food, but on its enduring presence and commitment to old-school hospitality. The restaurant has remained a constant on the Wharf through decades of change, thanks in large part to a dedicated team that has spent their careers here. In 2025, Scoma's celebrates an average employee tenure of 15 to 20 years, with approximately 80 team members serving for more than a decade and 60 serving for over 20 years. Food server Tim Lui, who joined in 1974, marks 51 years of service this year. So beloved are the long-term staff that several were featured in the 2024 documentary short Waiter for Life, which has played at seven film festivals and counting.

"I grew up at Scoma's. From helping out in the office as a kid to working the floor in high school, I learned early on what this place meant to my family and to our guests," said Sancia Scoma, Scoma's owner and daughter of Al Scoma. "My dad and uncle showed me how hospitality could leave a lasting impression on a patron, and that's a value we continue to carry forward today."

"For 60 years, Scoma's has been a gathering place where guests celebrate life's special moments, enjoy waterfront views, and experience some of the freshest seafood in the Bay Area," said Mariann Costello, President of Scoma's. "This anniversary is a testament to our incredible team, the support of our loyal guests, and the hardworking fishermen who help bring our vision to life every day."

While Scoma's remains true to its roots, the restaurant continues to grow and adapt in meaningful ways. Under Culinary Director Gordon Drysdale, the team has introduced seasonal dishes that showcase fresh, local ingredients, such as the Pacific Snapper with wild mushroom spätzle and green garlic Meyer lemon butter, and the Northern Halibut with spring vegetable farro risotto and basil pistou. These additions complement beloved classics like the "Lazy Man's" Cioppino, a Fisherman's Wharf original featuring Dungeness crab meat, scallops, shrimp, clams, mussels, calamari, and market fish in "Mama" Scoma's rich tomato broth.

The bar program has also taken on a more creative lens, offering cocktails crafted with house-made syrups and distinctive ingredients. Highlights include the 1965 Manhattan, aged for 1,965 hours in charred oak barrels, as well as seasonal specialties such as a Blood Orange Margarita or a Limoncello Spritz with house-made limoncello.

A stronger commitment to sustainability has further shaped the restaurant's approach. Scoma's has long supported local fishermen, and as environmental pressures mounted, Drysdale led the move to serve only responsibly sourced seafood, choosing not to offer high-demand species like tuna, swordfish, and lobster to stay true to the restaurant's values.

"We're not just preserving tradition, we're refining it," said Drysdale. "That means keeping the heart of the menu intact while making space for new ideas, whether that's through sustainable sourcing, seasonal creativity, or giving guests something unexpected at the bar. We want every part of the experience to reflect care and intention."

Scoma's 60th Anniversary celebration will continue throughout 2025, with additional details on upcoming events and offerings to be announced.

For more information, visit www.scomas.com

ABOUT SCOMA'S

Scoma's is an iconic San Francisco waterfront restaurant serving the freshest seafood from pier-to-plate since 1965. Started by legendary restaurateur Al Scoma, the restaurant has been family-owned for three generations. Located on a working pier in Fisherman's Wharf, Scoma's continues to welcome locals, celebrities, and visitors for fresh sustainable seafood, incredible views, craft cocktails, and genuine old-school hospitality. Reservations for indoor and outdoor bayside dining are recommended; Scoma's private and semi-private dining rooms can accommodate groups of various sizes. Complimentary valet parking is offered based on availability.

