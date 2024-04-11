Scoop Launches Office Benchmarks, Allowing Employers To Access Hybrid Workplace Benchmark Data For The First Time

"With today's launch of Office Benchmarks, we're able to put more data into the hands of workplace executives, allowing them to answer Board-level questions about hybrid work policy, real estate efficiency, and employee experience." Post this

Today's launch of Office Benchmarks adds a rich layer of insights to Scoop's Flex Index. Until now, employers could add and compare hybrid work policies in the searchable Flex Index database. With today's launch, employers can now access a comprehensive blend of policy and workplace metrics filterable by industry, geography, company size, and hybrid work requirements, empowering leaders to evaluate their investments and policy decisions compared to peers. This launch is similar to when compensation data was aggregated for the first time decades ago by companies like Radford to enable benchmarking, which led to new insights and an entire new industry around compensation analytics.

The launch of Office Benchmarks comes at a time when lease and space allocation decisions are paramount for employers. As pre-hybrid-era leases come up for renewal, employers are faced with increasingly difficult office strategy questions. Making the wrong decision on a lease, office design, or policy can cost millions and impact engagement and attrition. Until now, no external data has existed that correlates flexible work policies with office metrics, leaving leaders without essential guidance to make crucial workplace decisions. Today's launch provides the clarity and insights companies desperately need in today's modern hybrid world.

"We knew Flex Index was incredibly valuable to employers looking to understand broad hybrid and flexible work trends, but we were constantly being asked for more personalized data that could inform policy and office decisions," said Rob Sadow, CEO and Co-Founder of Scoop. "With today's launch of Office Benchmarks, we're able to put more data into the hands of workplace executives, allowing them to answer Board-level questions about hybrid work policy, real estate efficiency, and employee experience."

Scoop's enterprise partners have already begun to express the value of this new dataset. "Flexible work is now another variable that real estate teams need to consider in developing both strategies and tactics for global portfolios. We're excited for Office Benchmarks to help us get to a level of granularity that allows us to make better decisions around where and how we design and manage our spaces." says Rich Lupien, Corporate Environmental, Health & Safety, & Real Estate Manager @ Teradyne, Inc.

Common questions Office Benchmarks can answer:

"How does my office attendance compare to other companies that also require three days per week in office?"

"How do other hybrid companies in my industry allocate their space between individual workstations and communal spaces?"

"If we increase the number of days per week required in the office, what should we expect the impact to be on daily and peak office attendance?"

Key Employer Benefits:

Access Unparalleled Workplace Insights: Gain unprecedented access to policy and workplace data relative to peers.

Optimize Office for Flexible Work: Compare critical office holdings and usage data against relevant peers with similar flexible work policies.

Insights for Efficiencies: Gain valuable insights to inform lease decisions and opportunities for improvement.

Strengthen Engagement and Connection: Understand the relationship between office usage and policy to engage and retain the best talent.

How Office Benchmarks Works:

1. Visit https://www.flex.scoopforwork.com/flex-products-office-benchmarks

2. Login to your Flex Index account or create a new one

3. Input your company's data — similar to compensation benchmarks, your company's data will be kept confidential and only used to create aggregated benchmark data

4. For a fee of $2,999 a year, employers can access Office Benchmarks to compare against peers

For more information, visit https://www.flex.scoopforwork.com/

About Scoop Technologies, Inc.

Scoop offers powerful planning tools that empower hybrid and distributed employees to balance their time between async and synchronous work seamlessly. From effortlessly coordinating office days to eliminating unproductive meetings, Scoop enables employees everywhere to prioritize how and where they spend their work time, whether in person or virtually.

Media Contact

Rob Sadow, Scoop, 678-428-3879, [email protected]

SOURCE Scoop