Scoot Partners with SimpleVisa to Simplify Travel Visa Process for Customers

With SimpleVisa, our customers will be empowered to stay on top of the documents required to enter any country Tweet this

Rachel Tan, Vice President, Network Planning, E-Commerce & Distribution, Scoot, said, "Scoot is committed to providing a seamless experience throughout a customer's journey with us, from the point of booking until they arrive at their destination. With SimpleVisa, our customers will be empowered to stay on top of the documents required to enter any country and take charge of their own travel plans at the click of a button."

When announcing the partnership, Christian Baillet, CEO of SimpleVisa stated "We look forward to working alongside an innovative carrier like Scoot in delivering SimpleVisa's aspiration to the world: make international travel as simple as domestic travel."

About SimpleVisa

Founded in 2019 by Loris Mazloum and Christian Baillet, SimpleVisa is a leading global provider of travel documentation for the travel industry.

SimpleVisa's aspiration is to make international travel as simple as domestic travel. To make its service accessible to a broad audience, SimpleVisa strives to be where travellers are: airlines, travel agencies, and travel advice websites.

Headquartered in Bordeaux, France, SimpleVisa partners with the world's leading travel providers all over the globe and is trusted by brands like Scoot, gotogate.com, mytrip.com, Vacavia, Airmet. To learn more visit https://simplevisa.com/

About Scoot

Scoot is the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA). Scoot took to the skies in June 2012 and merged with Tigerair Singapore in July 2017, retaining the Scoot brand for a new chapter of growth. To date, Scoot has carried over 74 million passengers, and has a fleet of over 50 aircraft, comprising widebody Boeing 787 Dreamliners and single-aisle Airbus A320 family aircraft. By 2024, Scoot plans to add the Embraer E190-E2 to its fleet. Scoot currently flies to 67 destinations across 15 countries and territories in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Europe.

Scoot is not your typical low-cost carrier (LCC). Scoot was the world's first LCC to attain the highest ratings at both the APEX Health Safety Audit powered by SimpliFlying and Skytrax COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating Audit in 2021 and attained IATA membership in 2022 for meeting global industry standards for safety in airline operations. As part of the SIA group, passengers on Scoot can earn and redeem KrisFlyer miles, enjoying more rewarding travel journeys and access to enhanced benefits.

Scoot provides a safe, reliable, quality and affordable travel experience with a unique attitude – Scootitude – a passion for travel, connecting people and cultures, and pushing boundaries, which drives it to continually innovate, strive for improvement and seek new opportunities.

For more information, visit https://www.flyscoot.com/en or contact Scoot's Call Centre.

Media Contact

Marine Fournier, SimpleVisa, 44 2920101537, [email protected], https://simplevisa.com/

Scoot Media Relations, Scoot, 65 9729 8802, [email protected]

SOURCE SimpleVisa