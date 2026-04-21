Scooter's Coffee Brews Up 31 New Stores in North Carolina, Virginia Through Strategic Agreement with Boddie-Noell Enterprises

"We are excited to partner with Scooter's Coffee and bring this exceptional brand to North Carolina and Virginia." - Mike Hancock, Executive Vice President of Boddie-Noell Enterprises. Post this

This partnership represents a meaningful step forward in Scooter's Coffee's growth strategy, aligning the brand with additional experienced, large-scale operators who know the market well and are committed to delivering exceptional guest experiences.

"Boddie-Noell Enterprises is exactly the type of partner we look for as we continue to scale Scooter's Coffee across the country," said Tim Arpin, Chief Growth Officer at Scooter's Coffee. "Their disciplined approach to operations, commitment to team culture, and proven ability to grow multi-unit brands make them an ideal partner to introduce and expand Scooter's Coffee in these markets."

Boddie-Noell Enterprises is a family-owned franchise operator, and the largest Hardee's franchise operator in the nation, known for developing and managing high-performing franchise locations across multiple regions. More importantly, they believe in people and making a positive impact on their lives, a value that perfectly aligns with the Scooter's Coffee mission "To create an amazing experience for each life we touch."

"We are excited to partner with Scooter's Coffee and bring this exceptional brand to North Carolina and Virginia," said Mike Hancock, Executive Vice President of Boddie-Noell Enterprises. "Scooter's has created a compelling model centered around quality, speed, and a differentiated experience. We see significant opportunity to grow the brand in these markets and look forward to building a strong presence in the communities we already serve."

Scooter's Coffee continues to expand rapidly across the nation, driven by franchise owners who are dedicated to their business and engaged in their communities, strong unit economics, a best‑in‑class drive‑thru model, and an unwavering commitment to culture and guests. As the brand expands, it remains focused on partnering with seasoned multi‑unit operators like Boddie-Noell Enterprises who share the same long-term vision and core values of Integrity, Love, Humility, and Courage.

About Scooter's Coffee

Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter's Coffee is known for "Amazing People, Amazing Drinks…Amazingly Fast!®" Today, the Scooter's Coffee network includes over 900 locations across 32 states — nearly all of which are owned and operated by franchisees. Guided by the core values of Integrity, LOVE, Humility, and Courage, Scooter's Coffee is committed to a mission "To create an amazing experience for each life we touch."

As one of the nation's fastest-growing drive-thru coffee franchises, Scooter's Coffee offers a wide range of guest favorites like the signature Caramelicious® and other espresso drinks, Red Bull® Infusions, slow-steeped cold brew, fruit smoothies, sparkling drinks, sweet and savory food items, and more. Scooter's Coffee offers owners peace of mind with exceptional product quality, reliability through a vertically integrated supply chain, industry-leading franchisee support designed to position them for success from day one and beyond, strong brand affinity, and a proven small-footprint drive-thru concept.

Scooter's Coffee was recognized as the No. 2 Top Coffee Franchise of 2024 by Entrepreneur Magazine and ranked 10th overall on Yelp's 2025 Top 50 Fastest Growing Brands. For more information about Scooter's Coffee or franchise opportunities, visit scooterscoffee.com, ownascooters.com or follow @ScootersCoffee on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Threads, X, or LinkedIn.

About Boddie-Noell Enterprises

Boddie-Noell is proud to have been a Hardee's franchise operator for 64 years. Family-owned, Boddie-Noell is the largest Hardee's franchisee in the United States with 317 restaurant locations in four states. The company is based in Rocky Mount, N.C. For more information, visit www.bneinc.com.

Media Contact

Michelle Johnson, Scooter's Coffee, 1 877-494-7004, [email protected], https://www.scooterscoffee.com/

SOURCE Scooter's Coffee