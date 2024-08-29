SCORE Announces Winners of its Small Business Pitch Competition in Philadelphia

Their ingenuity, hard work, innovative ideas and dedication to their ventures exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit that SCORE has championed for 60 years. We will continue to open more doors to valuable resources and mentorship to help them grow and succeed. Post this

First Place:

Lisa Basini – The Baking Coach, Bellport, NY — The Baking Coach is a baking entertainment company offering baking activity kits and ready-to-eat baked cookies. Lisa also provides in-person baking and cake decorating workshops, private lessons and private baking or cooking events in Long Island and the surrounding areas. Lisa earned the top prize of $20,000 for her pitch. She plans to use her prize toward marketing and branding to raise awareness of her inclusive baking kits. It will also help expand her product line globally, purchasing equipment for manufacturing, and investing in eco-friendly packaging.

Second Place:

Demetri "James" Patitsas - The Greek Shack Mountaintop, PA — The Greek Shack is a family-owned mobile food/pushcart business offering authentic Greek sandwiches, salads and pastries. James and his staff focus on creating homemade dishes prepared with fresh herbs and high-quality Greek ingredients, to bring the rich culinary traditions of Lefkada to the community. Demetri earned $10,000 for his pitch, which he plans to use to convert the commissary space into a full kitchen, purchase equipment, and cover propane, electrical work, and signage costs. This expansion aims to stabilize winter sales, create additional full-time positions, and enhance visibility and operations.

Third Place:

Ed and Kristin Cunningham – The Spot Hometown Deli, Elizabethtown, PA — The Spot Hometown Deli is a community-focused delicatessen that partners with local businesses and charities, hires individuals facing employment challenges and offers made-to-order meals with unique local products, making it a true cornerstone of the community. Ed and Kristin received $5,000 for their pitch. They will use the prize to help replace old refrigeration equipment with new, energy-efficient models and to purchase new catering equipment and expand catering services.

"Congratulations to the winners of our 60th Anniversary Pitch Competition event in Philadelphia," said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. "Their ingenuity, hard work, innovative ideas and dedication to their ventures exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit that SCORE has championed for 60 years. We will continue to open more doors to valuable resources and mentorship to help them grow and succeed."

As part of the pitch competition, contestants were matched with one of SCORE's free, expert business mentors to guide them to prepare and deliver a compelling pitch.

Judging criteria included the effectiveness of their presentation, brand identification, uniqueness and viability of their product or service, the thoroughness of their business plan, scalability and any sustainability or social impact. Financials were also assessed to gauge overall potential.

Shellie Peters, Head of Benefits and Charitable Giving at Global Atlantic, said, "We are pleased to salute the winners and finalists of SCORE's pitch competition in Philadelphia. As the premier sponsor of this 60th anniversary event, Global Atlantic recognizes the importance of supporting the small businesses and entrepreneurial energy that shape our local communities while enabling a pathway for their success."

Philadelphia's 10 finalists also included:

Nicodemus Madehdou - JumpButton Studio ( Philadelphia, PA )

) Anya Lumpkin-Queen – Queen's BBQ and Southern Cuisine ( Harrisburg, PA )

) Dr. Amber Mason - Aptivate Educational and Psychological Solutions ( Alexandria, VA )

- Aptivate Educational and Psychological Solutions ( ) Lisa Session – DA BOMB TACO ( Detroit, MI )

) Sarah Kaminski – Best Ever Granola ( Wexford, PA )

) Becky Dheri – Day Out Snacks ( Fair Haven, NJ )

) Ajee Cook – Done & Done ( Bala Cynwyd, PA )

In addition to Philadelphia, SCORE is hosting regional in-person pitch events in Des Moines (Sept. 12), Los Angeles (Sept. 26), and Houston (Oct. 3), as well as a national virtual contest (Sept. 17-18).

About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 17 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free, expert mentoring, resources and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories. Visit SCORE at http://www.score.org. Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

