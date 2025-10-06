Score Chaser and JTech Communications Team Up to Transform Sporting Clays Clubs

"We're thrilled to bring [our] expertise to Sporting Clays clubs, offering tools that save time, boost visibility, and let clubs focus on what matters most—their community." Post this

This dynamic partnership brings together Score Chaser's robust platform with JTech's expertise in mobile-optimized, custom-branded websites, delivering a comprehensive experience for clubs and shooters alike. Whether it's streamlining operations or boosting member excitement, this collaboration is set to elevate the sport with powerful features:

Live Tournament Results: Publish scores automatically online. Leaderboards keep competitors, spectators, and remote viewers engaged.

Automated Member Renewal Management: Simplify registration, payments, communication, and on-going account management with user-friendly tools.

Club Leaderboards: Boost excitement and keep your website up-to-date with dynamic scoring data from your club's recent tournaments.

Mobile-Optimized Design: Provide a polished, branded experience that works perfectly on any device.

Custom Branding: Showcase your club's unique identity with a visually stunning, professional design.

"Sporting Clays is thriving, and shooters expect technology that keeps up with their passion," said Casey Chase, founder of Score Chaser.

"Partnering with JTech allows clubs of all sizes to deliver live updates, streamline operations, and create a professional online presence that attracts new members."

Josh Reynolds, owner of JTech Communications, added, "For over 25 years, we've built websites and apps that help businesses shine. We're thrilled to bring that expertise to Sporting Clays clubs, offering tools that save time, boost visibility, and let clubs focus on what matters most—their community."

Why This Matters for Clubs

This partnership delivers game-changing benefits to Sporting Clays clubs:

Increased Member Engagement: Most recent updates and dynamic content keep shooters and fans returning to your site.

Significant Time Savings for Staff: Automation tools are available to eliminate repetitive tasks, freeing up resources to focus on event quality and member relationships.

Greater Reach and Visibility: Gain new members! Modern, search-engine friendly websites attract new members, participants, and sponsors.

Streamlined Operations: Integrated tools reduce errors, improve accuracy, and simplify every aspect of club management.

What's Next?

The first phase of this initiative will roll out mobile-optimized club websites featuring Score Chaser's integrated tools, vibrant event calendars, and custom-branded designs to draw in new members. Future phases will bring advanced analytics, enhanced automation, and tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of the Sporting Clays community.

About Score Chaser

Score Chaser is the premier platform for Sporting Clays enthusiasts, offering tools for event registration, score tracking, and connecting shooters nationwide. Founded by Casey Chase, Score Chaser is dedicated to elevating the sport for clubs and competitors alike.

About JTech Communications

Since 1997, JTech Communications has been Bozeman, Montana's trusted name in custom website design, app development, and digital marketing. With a passion for helping businesses grow, JTech delivers tech solutions that drive long-term success.

Media Contact:

Chelsey Collimore

[email protected]

406-586-7100

