SCORE Foundation Announces Additional Sponsors for SCORE's 60th Anniversary Small Business Pitch Competition Series

"This program and its many components would not be possible without the generosity of all the sponsors that have come forward," said Liz Sara, president of the SCORE Foundation. Post this

Small business owners will compete for a total of $175,000 in prize money at pitch events scheduled in person in Philadelphia, Houston, Los Angeles and Des Moines as well as a national, virtual competition for those who cannot travel to these locations. As premier sponsor, Global Atlantic is supporting the major aspects of all the program components, including the first and second place prizes. Principal® is funding the third-place grants. LPL Financial Charitable Foundation ("LPL Financial Foundation") is contributing to the virtual training workshops for founders on how to develop a compelling pitch. A grant from Glenn W. Bailey Foundation provides general program support.

"Supporting entrepreneurship is a core pillar in our mission," commented Hayley Little, executive director at the Glenn W. Bailey Foundation. "We have been past SCORE supporters and see our role in this program series as a path to drive visibility for the economic contributions of small businesses and SCORE's contribution to that."

"A small business owner's success can have an exponential influence on building their generational wealth. The LPL Financial Foundation is honored to stand behind this initiative to provide entrepreneurs with access to resources that enable them and their families to thrive for years to come," said Melissa Buchanan, president of the LPL Financial Foundation.

"This program and its many components would not be possible without the generosity of all the sponsors that have come forward," said Liz Sara, president of the SCORE Foundation. "We are thrilled that their combined financial commitment will contribute to significant impact on the small businesses as well on the communities in which they operate."

About Glenn W. Bailey Foundation

The Glenn W. Bailey Foundation serves Florida, New York, Connecticut and DC area organizations working to help us realize our vision and continue our mission of fostering pathways to success in STEM careers and entrepreneurial opportunities.

About Principal Financial Group®

Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) is a global financial company with 20,000 employees1 passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for 145 years, we're helping more than 62 million customers1 plan, protect, invest, and retire, while working to support the communities where we do business, and build a diverse, inclusive workforce. Principal® is proud to be recognized as one of the 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies2, a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and named as a "Best Places to Work in Money Management3." Learn more about Principal and our commitment to sustainability, inclusion, and purpose at principal.com.

1 As of March 31, 2024

2 Ethisphere, 2024

3 Pensions & Investments, 2023

About LPL Financial and the LPL Financial Foundation

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for advisors and institutions, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving more than 23,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,000 institutions and at approximately 580 registered investment advisor firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial professional.

The LPL Financial Charitable Foundation, Inc. is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports advancing the economic well-being of underserved populations, with an emphasis on providing training for individuals interested in the financial services industry and providing resources and training to small-business owners. Together, we have the power to bridge the wealth gap. By joining forces, we can empower those from under resourced communities to successfully pursue careers in financial services.

About the SCORE Foundation:

The SCORE Foundation, a 501 (c) (3), is the philanthropic arm of SCORE, America's premier source of free and confidential mentoring to small business owners and entrepreneurs. The Foundation funds SCORE education programs, resources and services that enable SCORE to increase its impact and reach in fostering vibrant small business communities nationwide.

Media Contact

Carolina Vieira, SCORE Foundation, (202) 301-0820, [email protected] , www.SCOREfoundation.org

SOURCE SCORE Foundation