SCORE Foundation Recognizes Companies Supporting SCORE's On-Demand Course: Startup Roadmap

Sponsors are recognized by inclusion of company name, logo and brief profile on the module selected. Thousands of current and aspiring small business owners use this training course every month.

"We are very proud of our ongoing collaboration and sponsorship with the SCORE Foundation. The program provides valuable training and education courses to assist small business owners along their journeys," explained Gargi Patel, Marketing Process Manager, Progressive Insurance. "The Startup Roadmap is a great example of this and is a foundational course for anyone starting or operating any type of business."

"Support by our corporate and institutional sponsors enables us to increase the financial resources available to SCORE for the creation and deployment of new and enhanced small business training information and tools," said Liz Sara, president of the SCORE Foundation. "We are grateful for the involvement of these companies in supporting the popular Startup Roadmap."

For information on how your organization to get involved in sponsoring the SCORE Startup Roadmap or other training courses or materials, send an email to [email protected].

