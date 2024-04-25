SCORE Foundation Recognizes Companies Supporting SCORE's On-Demand Course: Startup Roadmap

Twelve Online Training Modules Provide Entrepreneurs with a Step-by-Step Approach to Launching Any Type of Business
WASHINGTON, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SCORE Foundation, the philanthropic arm of SCORE, the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, announced that three corporate sponsors are supporting the highly-utilized SCORE online business training course – The Startup Roadmap.
Progressive Insurance, Tailor Brands and The Entrepreneur's Source will each support a separate module in the overall 12-part series. The complete course, now in its fourth year, focuses on specific business tasks in each module, from starting the business journey in the first module to launching the company in the final module. The course enables entrepreneurs to access 'how-to' information on specific business topics such as marketing, accounting, insurance, company structure and more: whenever they need it and in any order.
Sponsors are recognized by inclusion of company name, logo and brief profile on the module selected. Thousands of current and aspiring small business owners use this training course every month.
"We are very proud of our ongoing collaboration and sponsorship with the SCORE Foundation. The program provides valuable training and education courses to assist small business owners along their journeys," explained Gargi Patel, Marketing Process Manager, Progressive Insurance. "The Startup Roadmap is a great example of this and is a foundational course for anyone starting or operating any type of business."
"Support by our corporate and institutional sponsors enables us to increase the financial resources available to SCORE for the creation and deployment of new and enhanced small business training information and tools," said Liz Sara, president of the SCORE Foundation. "We are grateful for the involvement of these companies in supporting the popular Startup Roadmap."
For information on how your organization to get involved in sponsoring the SCORE Startup Roadmap or other training courses or materials, send an email to [email protected].
About the SCORE Foundation:
The SCORE Foundation, a 501 c 3, is the philanthropic arm of SCORE, America's premier source of free and confidential mentoring to small business owners and entrepreneurs. The Foundation funds SCORE education programs, resources and services that enable SCORE to increase its impact and reach in fostering vibrant small business communities nationwide.
