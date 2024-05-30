SCORE Foundation Recognizes Global Atlantic as Premier Sponsor for SCORE's 60th Anniversary Small Business Pitch Competition Program

"SCORE's significant contribution to driving small business success will be on display throughout each facet of this program," said Liz Sara, president of the SCORE Foundation. "We are honored to recognize the Global Atlantic Foundation for its generosity in supporting SCORE and small businesses." Post this

An awards ceremony for winners and their mentors will be held in the New York office of Global Atlantic on October 17th – just prior to SCORE's 60th Anniversary -- to showcase the diversity of founders and types of small businesses that SCORE helps every day through its 10,000 volunteer mentors. Other invited guests will include members of the media, government, entrepreneurial community, and the leadership of SCORE, SCORE Foundation and Global Atlantic.

"We are proud to take a premier role in making this national, comprehensive business pitch program a reality," said Shellie Peters, Head of Benefits and Charitable Giving at Global Atlantic. "The considerable amount of prize money to be awarded will not only make a positive impact on the companies that win, but will trickle down to the communities they serve to help spur and support those local economies."

"SCORE's significant contribution to driving small business success will be on display throughout each facet of this program," said Liz Sara, president of the SCORE Foundation. "We are honored to recognize the Global Atlantic Foundation for its generosity in supporting both SCORE and our nation's small business sector as the engine of job creation and economic expansion."

For information on how your organization can get involved as a corporate sponsor of the SCORE small business pitch competition program, send an email to [email protected].

About Global Atlantic

Global Atlantic Financial Group is a leading insurance company meeting the retirement and life insurance needs of individuals and institutions. With a strong financial foundation and risk and investment management expertise, the company delivers tailored solutions to help create more secure financial futures. The company's performance has been driven by its culture and core values focused on integrity, teamwork, and the importance of building long-term client relationships. Global Atlantic is a wholly-owned subsidiary of KKR, a leading global investment firm. Through its relationship, the company leverages KKR's investment capabilities, scale and access to capital markets to enhance the value it offers clients. KKR's parent company is KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR).

Global Atlantic Financial Group (Global Atlantic) is the marketing name for The Global Atlantic Financial Group LLC and its subsidiaries.

About the SCORE Foundation:

The SCORE Foundation, a 501 c 3, is the philanthropic arm of SCORE, America's premier source of free and confidential mentoring to small business owners and entrepreneurs. The Foundation funds SCORE education programs, resources and services that enable SCORE to increase its impact and reach in fostering vibrant small business communities nationwide.

