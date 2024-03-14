SCORE Foundation Recognizes Special Programs Supporting Women Business Owners During Women's History Month

"As we celebrate many influential women throughout history this month, we congratulate today's female founders who are charting their own place in the history of their family and community," said Liz Sara, president, SCORE Foundation. Post this

"The women attending our event were truly hungry for a chance to connect, learn and grow," explained Kathy Cohen, event co-chair of the SCORE Denver chapter. "The panel and roundtable discussion were lively and engaging enabling many women to share their stories and get feedback, support and reinforcement," added co-chair Mary Spenard.

"How proud I am to support the SCORE Foundation and the women entrepreneurial programs SCORE offers across the nation," said Edie Fraser. "I believe the work of SCORE is fundamental to this nation and its communities; thank you, Liz Sara, for your leadership on the Foundation," she added.

"Sponsor financial support enables SCORE to reach more women business owners and aspiring female entrepreneurs with free mentoring and educational programs that can help them evolve their idea to a thriving, growing company," said Liz Sara, president of the SCORE Foundation. "As we celebrate many influential women throughout history this month, we congratulate today's female founders who are charting their own place in the history of their family and community. Our heartfelt thanks goes to Edie Fraser for all she does to propel women in business and for her generosity in making these high impact programs possible."

Edie Fraser is a serial entrepreneur, founder and now Chair of the Women Business Collaborative (WBC). She founded Diversity Best Practices and the Business Women's Network. She was inducted in the Enterprising Women Hall of Fame and currently co-chairs its foundation. She serves on numerous boards, including C200, an organization in which she was a founding member. She is a prior SCORE board member.

For information on how your organization to get involved in sponsoring SCORE programs for women entrepreneurs, send an email to [email protected].

The SCORE Foundation, a 501 c 3, is the philanthropic arm of SCORE, America's premier source of free and confidential mentoring to small business owners and entrepreneurs. The Foundation funds SCORE education programs, resources and services that enable SCORE to increase its impact and reach in fostering vibrant small business communities nationwide. To make an individual donation to support women entrepreneurs during Women's History Month, visit our website at http://www.scoreFoundation.org.

