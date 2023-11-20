SCORE Foundation Secures Grants for Financial Educational Training for Small Business Owners

"Managing cash flow, accessing working capital, budgeting and handling unforeseen expenses are among the top financial challenges for small businesses," said Liz Sara, president of the SCORE Foundation. "We are thrilled to count on these foundations for funding," she added. Post this

The LPL Financial Foundation will support a three-part series of national instructional webinars devoted to providing practical, financial and strategic business planning advice on operating companies of all types more efficiently and successfully.

"Managing cash flow, accessing working capital, budgeting and handling unforeseen expenses are among the top financial challenges for small businesses," said Liz Sara, president of the SCORE Foundation."We are thrilled to count on these foundations for funding which will enable SCORE to increase resources to founders to help them run a thriving company," she added.

For information on sponsorship opportunities, visit http://www.ScoreFOUNDATION.org.

About Glenn W. Bailey Foundation

The Glenn W. Bailey Foundation serves Florida, New York, Connecticut and DC area organizations working to help us realize our vision and continue our mission of fostering pathways to success in STEM careers and entrepreneurial opportunities.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that LPL should work for advisors and enterprises, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving more than 22,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 560 registered investment advisor (RIA) firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial professional. At LPL, independence means that advisors and enterprise leaders have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services and technology resources that allow them to run a thriving business. They have the flexibility to do business their way. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors and enterprises so they can take care of their clients.

About the SCORE Foundation

The SCORE Foundation, a 501 c 3, is the philanthropic arm of SCORE, America's premier source of free and confidential mentoring to small business owners and entrepreneurs. The Foundation funds SCORE education programs, resources and services that foster vibrant small business communities nationwide. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit our website at http://www.scoreFoundation.org.

