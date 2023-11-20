SCORE Foundation Secures Grants for Financial Educational Training for Small Business Owners

The LPL Financial Foundation and Glenn W. Bailey Foundation Provide Funding for Local and National Programs Offered Through SCORE
WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SCORE Foundation, the philanthropic arm of SCORE, the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, today announced that the LPL Financial Foundation and Glenn W. Bailey Foundation will support SCORE's education and training programs for small business owners that will focus on improving their financial literacy and overall business acumen. Both Foundations supported other SCORE educational offerings last year. The SCORE Foundation collaborates with organizations across diverse industries to underwrite SCORE's services that help founders gain necessary skills to increase their success.
The Glenn W. Bailey Foundation will support the resources needed for the workshop, "Simple Steps for Finding the Right Funding" which SCORE chapters around the country can offer to entrepreneurs and business owners in their local community. The workshop will cover a range of funding options from bank loans to credit lines to crowdfunding and more. The package includes a full complement of presentation materials and training tools along with worksheets, handouts and an online e-learning module for participants to access after the workshop.
The LPL Financial Foundation will support a three-part series of national instructional webinars devoted to providing practical, financial and strategic business planning advice on operating companies of all types more efficiently and successfully.
"Managing cash flow, accessing working capital, budgeting and handling unforeseen expenses are among the top financial challenges for small businesses," said Liz Sara, president of the SCORE Foundation."We are thrilled to count on these foundations for funding which will enable SCORE to increase resources to founders to help them run a thriving company," she added.
About Glenn W. Bailey Foundation
The Glenn W. Bailey Foundation serves Florida, New York, Connecticut and DC area organizations working to help us realize our vision and continue our mission of fostering pathways to success in STEM careers and entrepreneurial opportunities.
About LPL Financial
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that LPL should work for advisors and enterprises, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving more than 22,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 560 registered investment advisor (RIA) firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial professional. At LPL, independence means that advisors and enterprise leaders have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services and technology resources that allow them to run a thriving business. They have the flexibility to do business their way. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors and enterprises so they can take care of their clients.
Securities and Advisory services are offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.
Throughout this communication, the terms "financial advisors" and "advisors" are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. routinely discloses information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.
About the SCORE Foundation
The SCORE Foundation, a 501 c 3, is the philanthropic arm of SCORE, America's premier source of free and confidential mentoring to small business owners and entrepreneurs. The Foundation funds SCORE education programs, resources and services that foster vibrant small business communities nationwide. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit our website at http://www.scoreFoundation.org.
