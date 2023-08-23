Scosche® Industries Announces Immediate Availability of MagicMount™ Elite2 Phone Mounts

SCOSCHE – (pronounced skŃsh/skohsh) Industries, a leading innovator of award-winning consumer technology, powersports and car audio products and accessories and the #1 Mount Brand* is pleased to announce the immediate availability of two models of the new MagicMount Elite2 Magnetic Phone Mount.

OXNARD, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The MagicMount Elite2 is an ideal choice for people who prefer a low-profile phone mount that fits particularly well in contemporary, minimalist-style vehicle interiors. The Elite2 securely holds phones of all sizes, from an SE to a Pro, thanks to a built-in circle of neodymium magnets that are 30 percent stronger than those in standard magnetic mounts. These magnets align with those in MagSafe® equipped iPhone® models. Scosche includes a convenient MagicRing™ Adapter to use with iPhone models X, 11 and SE, and Android phones.

The base of the mount is built from strong and lightweight aircraft-grade aluminum and its smooth-moving ball-joint allows for subtle adjustments, allowing for the perfect viewing angle for any vehicle, phone or driver.

The MagicMount Elite2 is available in two convenient mounting options, Vent or Dash, both of which are quick and easy to install and use.

The Vent mount fits most vehicle's air vents and is easy to transfer from vehicle to vehicle, making it perfect for use when traveling. It can also be quickly removed from the vent to use as a kickstand for a phone.

The Dash mount can be installed on either the top or front of a dash and comes with included automotive grade adhesive - just peel, place and stick.

MagicMount Elite2 phone mounts in both mounting options are available now on Scosche.com and at select retailers for an MSRP of $39.99.

*Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service, U.S. Mobile Holders/Stands, Mobile Holder Type: Bike Mount, Cup Holder Mount, Dash/Window Mount, Multi-Surface Mount, Vent Mount, Vent/Dashboard/Windshield Mount, Jan. 2019 – Feb. 2023 combined.

Founded in 1980, SCOSCHE Industries is an award-winning innovator of consumer technology and car audio products – committed to delivering superior product quality and functionality, exceptional value and unmatched customer service. The designers and engineers at SCOSCHE develop products that reflect a rich heritage in audio and mobile technologies. SCOSCHE finds inspiration in the California lifestyle, culture, music and people. These influences can be seen in the accessories and products that are now in the hands, homes, offices and vehicles of people in over 50 countries. With over 400 patents/trademarks and countless industry awards received, it is easy to see why SCOSCHE is consistently at the forefront of technology and innovation.

