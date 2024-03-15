Scosche® Industries Announces Sponsorship of Jason Anderson, Professional Motocross and Supercross Rider

SCOSCHE Industries is a leading innovator of award-winning consumer technology, powersports, car audio products and accessories. The #1 Mount, FM Transmitter, and 30W Wall Charger brand* in North America, is pleased to announce their sponsorship of Jason Anderson for the 2024 Supercross and Motocross season.
OXNARD, Calif., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scosche is stoked to be working with 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship 450SX Champion Jason Anderson again, as he competes for the 2024 championship. Scosche sponsored Jason's previous factory team and are thrilled to welcome him back as he competes as part of the Monster Energy® Kawasaki Race Team.
"We are very excited to have the opportunity to sponsor Jason Anderson again this year as a private sponsorship. If you remember, we were sponsoring the race team that Jason was on from 2017 through 2020. Jason won the championship in the first year we signed him. Let 's Go @elhombre21!"
– Kasidy & Vince Alves, Co-Presidents, Scosche Industries
Anderson grew up riding motorcycles in New Mexico before turning pro in 2011. He has 14 career Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship 450SX wins, and is currently in 6th place racing for the Monster Energy Kawasaki Race Team. With eight races remaining in the Supercross season, Anderson looks set to make a push to the front this weekend as he heads to Indianapolis.
"It's great to be back with the Scosche Family. They were with me during my 2018 Championship and I look forward to using their products to keep my phones charged and mounted during this year's campaign."
– Jason Anderson, Monster Energy Kawasaki Race Team Rider
