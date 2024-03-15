Scosche® Industries Announces Sponsorship of Jason Anderson, Professional Motocross and Supercross Rider

"It's great to be back with the Scosche Family. They were with me during my 2018 Championship and I look forward to using their products to keep my phones charged and mounted during this year's campaign." – Jason Anderson, Monster Energy Kawasaki Race Team Rider Post this

Anderson grew up riding motorcycles in New Mexico before turning pro in 2011. He has 14 career Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship 450SX wins, and is currently in 6th place racing for the Monster Energy Kawasaki Race Team. With eight races remaining in the Supercross season, Anderson looks set to make a push to the front this weekend as he heads to Indianapolis.

"It's great to be back with the Scosche Family. They were with me during my 2018 Championship and I look forward to using their products to keep my phones charged and mounted during this year's campaign."

– Jason Anderson, Monster Energy Kawasaki Race Team Rider

About SCOSCHE: Founded in 1980, SCOSCHE Industries is an award-winning innovator of consumer technology and car audio products – committed to delivering superior product quality and functionality, exceptional value and unmatched customer service. The designers and engineers at SCOSCHE develop products that reflect a rich heritage in audio and mobile technologies. SCOSCHE finds inspiration in the California lifestyle, culture, music and people. These influences can be seen in the accessories and products that are now in the hands, homes, offices and vehicles of people in over 50 countries. With over 400 patents/trademarks and countless industry awards received, it is easy to see why SCOSCHE is consistently at the forefront of technology and innovation. http://www.scosche.com

