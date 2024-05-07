Scosche® Industries BaseLynx™ 2.0 Modular Charging System Modules Now Available At Scosche.com

SCOSCHE Industries, a leading innovator of award-winning consumer technology and accessories and the #1 Mount, FM Transmitter, and 30W Wall Charger brand* in the USA, is pleased to announce that the award-winning BaseLynx 2.0 Modular Charging System individual white modules are immediately available at Scosche.com.

OXNARD, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BaseLynx 2.0 charging modules fit together and can easily be reconfigured as the users' device or charging needs change. With its clean contemporary design and compact size, it fits perfectly everywhere, from a high-tech office, or a dorm room, to a nightstand, or even a kitchen counter.

Featuring convenient fast charging technologies, including smart shared power, GaN technology, and MagSafe® magnetic wireless charging, the modules can be used alone or combined to provide multiple charging, organization, storage and display options, all powered with one AC power cord.

The following line-up of four BaseLynx 2.0 modules can be found on Scosche.com:

2-in-1 Charging Stand with MagSafe® (BL2MSiQWT) - $99.99

Multi-Device 60W Charging Stand (BL2MDPWT) - $79.99

Magnetic Charger for Apple Watch® (BL2AWWT) - $69.99

Powered EndCap (with attached power cord) (BL2PEACWT) - $49.99

Each module comes with its own AC power cord.