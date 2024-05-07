Scosche® Industries BaseLynx™ 2.0 Modular Charging System Modules Now Available At Scosche.com

SCOSCHE Industries, a leading innovator of award-winning consumer technology and accessories and the #1 Mount, FM Transmitter, and 30W Wall Charger brand* in the USA, is pleased to announce that the award-winning BaseLynx 2.0 Modular Charging System individual white modules are immediately available at Scosche.com.
OXNARD, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BaseLynx 2.0 charging modules fit together and can easily be reconfigured as the users' device or charging needs change. With its clean contemporary design and compact size, it fits perfectly everywhere, from a high-tech office, or a dorm room, to a nightstand, or even a kitchen counter.
Featuring convenient fast charging technologies, including smart shared power, GaN technology, and MagSafe® magnetic wireless charging, the modules can be used alone or combined to provide multiple charging, organization, storage and display options, all powered with one AC power cord.
The following line-up of four BaseLynx 2.0 modules can be found on Scosche.com:
2-in-1 Charging Stand with MagSafe® (BL2MSiQWT) - $99.99
Multi-Device 60W Charging Stand (BL2MDPWT) - $79.99
Magnetic Charger for Apple Watch® (BL2AWWT) - $69.99
Powered EndCap (with attached power cord) (BL2PEACWT) - $49.99
Each module comes with its own AC power cord.
The BaseLynx 2.0 White Kit and Pro Kit are available at Apple.com and at select Apple Stores.
*Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service, U.S. & Canada combined, Mobile Holders/Stands, excluding Mobile Holder Type: Mobile Grip/Stand, Jan. 2019 – Feb. 2023 combined. Circana/Retail Tracking Service, U.S. & Canada, PDPA Connectivity, Type: Wireless/FM Transmitters/ Modulators, Jan. 2018 - Aug. 2022 combined. Circana, Retail Tracking Service, U.S. Sales, Mobile Power, Charger Type: AC Adapters/Chargers, 30W, Jan 2022 – Aug 2023 combined.
About SCOSCHE: Founded in 1980, SCOSCHE Industries is an award-winning innovator of consumer technology and car audio products – committed to delivering superior product quality and functionality, exceptional value and unmatched customer service. The designers and engineers at SCOSCHE develop products that reflect a rich heritage in audio and mobile technologies. SCOSCHE finds inspiration in the California lifestyle, culture, music and people. These influences can be seen in the accessories and products that are now in the hands, homes, offices and vehicles of people in over 50 countries. With over 400 patents/trademarks and countless industry awards received, it is easy to see why SCOSCHE is consistently at the forefront of technology and innovation. http://www.scosche.com
Media Contact
Darryl Miya, Scosche Industries, 8054864450, [email protected], Scosche Industries
SOURCE Scosche Industries
