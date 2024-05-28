Scosche® Industries MagicMount™ Flask Is Now Available At Scosche.com "Flip It. Sip It. Mount It!"

"Flip It. Sip It. Mount It!" Post this

The magnetic mount also holds iPhone models 10, X, and SE, and all Android® phones, using the included MagicRing™ Adapter. The cap mount has a counter-balance design to keep the bottle upright, even with a larger phone mounted, or when the bottle is empty. Four powerful magnets inside the mount's magnetic circle will secure the bottle to any magnetic surface, even when full.

The Flask's double-wall insulated food-grade stainless steel interior keeps beverages hot for up to 12 hours, or cold for up to 24 hours. The Flask is BPA- and lead-free, odor-resistant, and has a powder-coated exterior. A convenient flip-up sipping spout means the cap, along with a mounted phone, doesn't have to be removed for the user to take a drink

The MagicMount Flask is designed to take along on all of life's activities, adventures and travels. For many people outdoor activities can include a canine companion, so Scosche added an anti-slip, BPA-free food-grade silicone boot to the base of the Flask that is easy to remove to use as a safe water bowl for dogs.

Already a favorite with Scosche Ambassadors and influencers, the MagicMount Flask is now available to everyone on Scosche.com in two sizes and two color choices:

22 oz Flask in Black or White for $54.99

32 oz Flask in Black or White for $59.99

About SCOSCHE: Founded in 1980, SCOSCHE Industries is an award-winning innovator of consumer technology and car audio products – committed to delivering superior product quality and functionality, exceptional value, and unmatched customer service. The designers and engineers at SCOSCHE develop products that reflect a rich heritage in audio and mobile technologies. SCOSCHE finds inspiration in the California lifestyle, culture, music, and people. These influences can be seen in the accessories and products that are now in the hands, homes, offices, and vehicles of people in over 50 countries. With over 400 patents/trademarks and countless industry awards received, it is easy to see why SCOSCHE is consistently at the forefront of technology and innovation. http://www.scosche.com

