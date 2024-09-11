Scosche® Industries Presents A Glowing Line-Up Of Accessories For The New Apple® Devices Announced At It's Glowtime! Event

OXNARD, Calif., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SCOSCHE – (pronounced skōsh/skohsh) Industries, a leading innovator of award-winning consumer technology and accessories, and the #1 Mount Brand*, is pleased to present its extensive collection of Apple compatible accessories for the new: iPhone® 16, 16 Plus, Pro, and Pro Max. The Apple Watch Series 10, Titanium, Ultra 2, and SE. And for the new AirPods® 4, Max, and Pro 2.

At their It's Glowtime! event yesterday, Apple revealed its latest collection of exciting new devices. Scosche designs, develops and delivers the essential accessories to increase the use and enjoyment of Apple products, both new, and existing.

The Award-winning BaseLynx 2.0 Modular Charging System provides an elegant solution for charging, storing, displaying and "always being able to find" your Apple devices. With modules that will Fast Charge everything from your Airpods and Watch to your MacBook Air. The white and steel charging modules quickly connect with built-in magnets and can easily be arranged, and then reconfigured as the users' device or charging needs change.

The clean contemporary design and compact size of BaseLynx 2.0 makes it a popular choice for a high-tech office, a dorm room, a nightstand, or a kitchen counter. We've seen people using them everywhere from RVs to boats. Once connected, the modular system is powered by one (included) AC power cord so you don't need multiple outlets or have tangled cords to contend with. And as your device collection, or family, grows, you can purchase and add additional modules.

Featuring convenient Fast Charging technologies, including smart shared USB-C power, GaN technology, and MagSafe magnetic wireless charging, two BaseLynx 2.0 Kit options, as well as four individual modules, are available at Apple.com and select Apple stores.

Scosche's two new in-vehicle phone mount series, the MagicMount Charge Elite and MagicMount Charge Pro deliver Qi2 certified and MagSafe compatible fast wireless charging at up to 15W, with some unique design features

The MagicMount Charge Elite is available in 3-in-1 and Window/Dash models. The 3-in-1 model features a unique aluminum rail design that allows the mount head to slide, rotate, and pivot allowing for precise positioning to best suit the driver's view. It attaches securely to a window, dash or vent and also offers a reversible feature that attaches conveniently to the back of a touchscreen display – as shown in the image above.

The Charge Elite mounts have a unique integrated cable management system that lets you neatly coil and conceal any unused lengths of cable behind the charging head for a clean dash.

Included with the Elite is a 40W dual-port (2 x 20W) USB-C car power adapter to power the wireless charger and an additional device.

The MagicMount Charge Elite mounts are available on Scosche.com and at select retailers at an MSRP of $69.99 for the 3-in-1; and $49.99 for the Window/Dash model.

The MagicMount Charge Pro Wireless Charging Mount (shown above), is also QI2 certified and MagSafe compatible and comes in two mounting options: the Window/Dash and Dash/Vent. The Window/Dash model has a center balance design for increased stability while driving. The Charge Pro mounts each come with a 20W USB-C Car Power Adapter.

The MagicMount Charge Pro is available on Scosche.com and at select retailers at an MSRP of $59.99 each for Dash/Vent and Window/Dash models.

Compact and super powerful, PowerVolt™ PD Home/Office Chargers feature advanced GaN technology to quickly, safely, and reliably charge devices while taking up minimal space on a wall outlet or power strip. Available in a single port 45W model and a dual-port 65W model, each one will rapidly charge an iPhone, iPad or MacBook Air.

Maximize the potential of the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro's faster charger rates with the dual-port USB-C Power Delivery PowerVolt PD65 version features smart power sharing, meaning it will simultaneously charge two devices while intelligently and automatically sending more power to the device that needs it most. If only one port is used, the full 65W is available to a single device, allowing you to charge a MacBook. .

The PowerVolt PD65 is available on Scosche.com and at select retailers, at an MSRP of $54.99.

The PowerVolt PD45 is a single-port 45W wall charger with GaN technology inside to deliver a more efficient, cooler, safer charge in a more compact form. This one charger will charge everything from your AirPods Max, iPhone, iPad, or camera, to a portable gaming system or MacBook Air. Truly a one-size fits all charger! It even has folding prongs making it perfect to take along when traveling or working remotely.

The PowerVolt PD45 is available on Scosche.com and at select retailers, at an MSRP of $39.99.

When it comes to quickly transferring large files or fast charging any USB-C device, when paired with a PowerVolt Charger, the StrikeLine USB4 high-performance braided charge and sync cable is the one to connect. This certified USB4 cable delivers up to 40 Gbps of data and supports charging up to 240W. Compatible with Thunderbolt® 3, it can support up to two 4K displays for ultra-HD quality and is the perfect pick for content creators, gamers and graphic designers.

The StrikeLine USB4 is available on Scosche.com and at select retailers, at an MSRP of $39.99.

The Scosche StrikeLine CR USB-C MicroSD Card Adapter is the compact and convenient solution to quickly transfer, view and manage high resolution photos and videos. It plugs into any USB-C device and supports high speed data transfer up to 5 Gbps (with USB-C 3.0) without needing special software or an additional power supply. It provides a quick and easy way to access recordings and images from cameras, CCTV, drones, dash cams and more.

The StrikeLine CR will be available soon on Scosche.com and at select retailers, at an MSRP of $14.99.

The multi-tasking, award-winning MagicMount Flask is an insulated water bottle with a built-In MagSafe compatible phone mount. Its magnetic phone mount securely holds your phone in portrait or landscape mode, making it ideal for watching or making videos, taking phone calls and photos. The bottle fits in most vehicle cup holders to use as a hands-free phone mount while you drive or ride. The magnets in the mount head are even powerful enough to attach and hold a full Flask to a magnetic surface.

The bottle has double-wall vacuum insulation for 12+ hrs (hot) or 24+ hrs (cold) beverage storage and has a food-grade stainless steel interior and powder coated external finish. The MagicMount Flask is BPA-free, Lead-free, and bacteria and odor resistant. Its convenient pop-up straw allows you to take a sip without having to remove your phone from the mount first. And if you have a canine companion, a food-quality silicone sleeve that protects the base of the Flask can be removed and used as a water bowl to keep your dog safely hydrated.

The MagicMount Flasks are available in black or white on Scosche.com and at select retailers at an MSRP of $39.99 for the 22 oz, and $44.99 for the 32 oz.

#1 Mount Brand

*Source: Circana, /Retail Tracking Service, Mobile Holders/Stands, Excluding Mobile Holder Type: Mobile Grip/Stand, Unit Sales, Jan. 2021– May 2024 combined.

Note: The Scosche MagicMount phone mount system was granted two design patents: D790,960 and D831,462.

About SCOSCHE: Founded in 1980, SCOSCHE Industries is an award-winning innovator of consumer technology and car audio products – committed to delivering superior product quality and functionality, exceptional value and unmatched customer service. The designers and engineers at SCOSCHE develop products that reflect a rich heritage in audio and mobile technologies. SCOSCHE finds inspiration in the California lifestyle, culture, music and people. These influences can be seen in the accessories and products that are now in the hands, homes, offices and vehicles of people in over 50 countries. With over 400 patents/trademarks and countless industry awards received, it is easy to see why SCOSCHE is consistently at the forefront of technology and innovation. http://www.scosche.com

