Scott Abbott Announces the Launch of BOS-UP, to Help Startups & Small Businesses Build, Run, and Scale Great Companies

Through BOS-UP's 1-day Learning, Development & Application (LDA) Workshops, participants learn the foundational concepts, tools, and disciplines that it takes to establish, manage, and deliver their best vision, strategy, productivity, and results - while simultaneously being taught how to best establish, integrate and harness 90os™. As part of the BOS-UP workshop, participants also leverage an innovative workbook, that fuses "context with code," enabling them to understand the primary reasons, functions, and benefits with their customized business operating system.

BOS-UP's live and interactive workshops are delivered virtually through Zoom®, and in-person by credentialed facilitators. In addition to their focused curriculum and powerful training materials, they embrace modern teaching techniques to make the experience accessible, fun, and impactful. The workshops only take 1-day to complete (8 hours in total), are just $500 per person (or $850 for two), and the 90os™ software is an easy $16 per-user, per-month, and no contract required (with the first 30 days free). Also, if after 30 days from completing the BOS-UP workshop and doing their best to leverage 90os™ as instructed, during the free trial period - and an attendee doesn't think the workshop and 90os™ will help their company succeed - they can get 100% of their workshop money back, guaranteed.

Says Scott, "With BOS-UP, we're feeling like a modern-day Robin Hood. Candidly, we are taking a lot of the proven concepts, tools, and disciplines that larger companies can afford to hire expensive advisors, consultants, and coaches for … and we're bringing these assets to the startups and small businesses through a fast, simple, and cost-effective turnkey solution." Abbott goes on to say that in addition to the 1-day workshops, BOS-UP will be rolling out and supporting a Peer Groups Program, that helps owners continue to learn, grow, and prosper after they finish with their workshop.

To contact Scott Abbott, email [email protected].

