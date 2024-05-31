National Cancer Survivors Day is a time to honor the incredible resilience and determination of those who have faced the challenges of cancer head-on. Post this

In Kansas City and its metropolitan area, events and activities will be held to recognize the journey of cancer survivors. From inspirational gatherings to educational seminars and fundraising initiatives, the community will come together to show their appreciation for cancer survivors and, most importantly, to celebrate life.

"National Cancer Survivors Day is a time to honor the incredible resilience and determination of those who have faced the challenges of cancer head-on," Scott Asner said. "We all know people who have battled cancer. All too many have lost that fight, but today is a day to celebrate those who came out victorious. At Eighteen Capital Group, we stand in solidarity with all those affected by cancer and applaud the strength and courage of survivors."

About Scott Asner

Scott Asner is a longstanding Kansas City, MO investment manager and Founding Principal of Eighteen Capital Group (18CG). Having earned his bachelor's degree in economics at the University of Pennsylvania and his law degree from Stanford University, Scott practiced law for two decades before turning to the investment management profession. As a Principal of 18CG, Scott specializes in diverse real estate investments and leads a core team of 25 employees from 18CG's corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas. Scott oversees the private equity-financed acquisition of properties nationwide –more than 7,000 apartment units at 33 properties in 15 states. He is a long-term holder of most of these properties. For more information about Scott Asner, please visit http://www.scottasner.com.

