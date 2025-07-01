Scott Asner, Prominent KC Investor Shares Tips for Staying Safe This Fourth of July Weekend amid Peak Summer Heat

"Comfort and safety go hand-in-hand when it comes to managing properties during the summer. Investing in smart energy use and climate-conscious planning isn't just good for the bottom line—it's the right thing to do for our residents and our communities." Post this

"Those of us who manage residential properties, we have a responsibility to support the well-being of our residents—especially during the hottest months of the year," said Scott Asner. "It doesn't take much to make a difference. With a few simple precautions, both tenants and property owners can stay ahead of the heat."

With more than 6,000 apartment units under Eighteen Capital Group's management across 11 states, Asner shared five key ways communities can stay cool, safe, and energy-conscious during the summer:

Check and Maintain HVAC Systems – Property owners should schedule regular maintenance to ensure air conditioning systems are working efficiently. Clean filters and properly sealed ducts can prevent breakdowns and reduce energy waste. Use Window Coverings Strategically – Closing blinds or curtains during the hottest part of the day can help keep indoor spaces cooler and reduce air conditioning costs. Encourage Use of Cooling Centers – For residents in buildings without central air or during outages, local cooling centers provide an important safety net. Property managers should share local resources with tenants during heat advisories. Promote Hydration and Awareness – Posting tips about heat-related illness prevention in common areas or via resident newsletters can raise awareness and keep neighbors safe. Install or Improve Outdoor Shade Options – Covered seating, shaded playgrounds, or pergolas in shared spaces can provide much-needed relief and make outdoor areas more usable during the summer months.

"Comfort and safety go hand-in-hand when it comes to managing properties during the summer," Asner added. "Investing in smart energy use and climate-conscious planning isn't just good for the bottom line—it's the right thing to do for our residents and our communities."

For more information about staying safe during extreme heat events, visit the CDC's Heat & Health resources at https://www.cdc.gov.

About Scott Asner

Scott Asner is a longstanding Kansas City, MO investment manager and Founding Principal of Eighteen Capital Group (18CG). Having earned his bachelor's degree in economics at the University of Pennsylvania and his law degree from Stanford University, Scott practiced law for two decades before turning to the investment management profession. As a Principal of 18CG, Scott specializes in diverse real estate investments and leads a core team of 25 employees from 18CG's corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas. Scott oversees the private equity financed acquisition of properties nationwide – more than 7,000 apartment units at 33 properties in 15 states. He is a long-term holder of most of these properties. For more information about Scott Asner, please visit http://www.scottasner.com.

