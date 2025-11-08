Scott Asner Shares Winter Home Maintenance Tips to Prepare for Cold Weather

"Winterizing a property does not need to be complicated," said Scott Asner. "With a little preparation and attention to detail, property owners and renters can prevent the most common cold-weather problems and enjoy peace of mind all season long." Post this

Winter preparation is an important step in preserving both comfort and value in residential and multifamily properties. According to Asner, neglecting seasonal maintenance can lead to costly issues such as frozen pipes, energy loss, or heating failures at the peak of winter. To help residents stay ahead, he outlined several essential home maintenance tips for the season:

Inspect Heating Systems: Schedule a professional inspection for furnaces or heat pumps to ensure they are working efficiently before the first cold snap. Replace filters regularly for improved air quality and performance.

Seal Windows and Doors: Drafts can significantly increase heating costs. Applying weatherstripping or caulking around doors and windows can help retain warmth and reduce energy bills.

Protect Pipes from Freezing: Insulate exposed pipes, especially those in basements, attics, or garages. During extreme cold, allow faucets to drip slightly to prevent freezing.

Clean Gutters and Downspouts: Clogged gutters can cause ice dams and water damage. Clear out leaves and debris so melting snow can drain properly.

Check Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors: With furnaces and fireplaces running more often, it is important to test alarms and replace batteries for safety.

Trim Tree Branches: Heavy snow or ice can cause weak branches to break, posing a risk to roofs, vehicles, or power lines.

Reverse Ceiling Fans: Running fans clockwise at low speed can help circulate warm air, making rooms feel more comfortable while easing the load on heating systems.

"Winterizing a property does not need to be complicated," added Asner. "With a little preparation and attention to detail, property owners and renters can prevent the most common cold-weather problems and enjoy peace of mind all season long."

For more home maintenance resources and energy-saving tips, Kansas City residents can visit their local utility company's website or contact home improvement centers for guidance on seasonal supplies and services.

About Scott Asner

Scott Asner Kansas City, Missouri-based investment manager and Founding Principal of Eighteen Capital Group (18CG). He earned his bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and his law degree from Stanford University. After two decades practicing law, Scott transitioned into investment management, leading a team of 25 at 18CG's corporate office in Leawood, Kansas. Under his leadership, the firm has acquired and managed over 7,000 apartment units at 33 properties across 15 states. For more information, visit http://www.scottasner.com.

