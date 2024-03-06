Scott Biel Announced as Doxim's Chief Revenue Officer: Leading the next stage of Revenue Growth & Performance

Doxim Announces Scott Biel as Chief Revenue Officer

DETROIT

March 6, 2024

Scott Biel

Responsible for leading Doxim's organic revenue growth, Biel is well-positioned to oversee all revenue-generating activities and work closely with executive leadership, sales, solutions and partners, to develop and execute a strategy that further positions customers and the business for maximum shared success. Biel will join Doxim's executive leadership team and report to CEO Mike Hennessy.

"Scott has always focused on scalable solutions that drive impactful and lasting client partnerships here at Doxim," says Mike Hennessy. "I'm confident that his deep history of leading our sales executives to identify key opportunities and offer industry specific solutions will only further elevate our revenue performance and expand our impression on the highly regulated markets we serve."

With over 25 years of experience in customer communications management, Biel has consistently exceeded growth targets and led a team of exceptional sale's executives who offer Doxim solutions across the financial services industry, including Wealth, Insurance, Banking, and Credit Unions.

"I'm incredibly honored to take on the role of Doxim's CRO," says Scott Biel. "Doxim's regulatory driven solutions and sophisticated approach to Customer Communications Management (CCM), backed by our dedicated leadership and customer driven employees, have us well positioned to further establish Doxim as a leader in the CCM space with a focus on helping our customers improve client experience."

Prior to joining Doxim, Biel was SVP and Partner at Market Connections Inc., where he drove significant revenue growth along with new product development and service offerings. Market Connections was acquired by Doxim in early 2019. Before that, he had progressively senior sales positions with industry leaders, delivering highly successful partnerships with some of North America's largest Financial Services organizations and leading high-performance sales teams. Biel holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.com.) from the University of Toronto.

About Doxim

Doxim is the customer communications management and engagement technology leader serving highly regulated markets, including financial services, utilities, and healthcare. Doxim provides omnichannel communications and payment solutions that maximize customer engagement and revenue while reducing costs. Its software and technology-enabled managed services address key digitization, operational efficiency, and customer experience challenges through a suite of plug-and-play, integrated, SaaS software and technology solutions. Learn more at http://www.doxim.com.

