Scott Crockett, Everest Business Funding's CEO, to Be a Featured Speaker at the Funders Forum and Broker Expo

As a top CEO and longtime entrepreneur, Scott Crockett understands the ins and outs of the small business funding industry and desires to help business owners move their organizations to the next level. Post this

This year's conference will take place from March 5th through March 7th at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Event attendees should dress in business casual attire and are encouraged to bring their laptops, mobile phones, or other note-taking devices to capture the information and insights that will be shared. Mr. Crockett will be speaking on Wednesday, March 6th. Attendees should continue to check the schedule for details on the timing of his session.

Mr. Crockett has long been one of the leading voices in small business finance. He has spent the last 20 years as a serial entrepreneur with an impeccable track record, raising more than $250 million in capital over the course of his career. After having successfully owned and sold a $60 million per year financial franchise, Mr. Crockett now focuses his efforts on assisting small and medium-sized businesses with obtaining working capital advances that help them grow.

The conference aims to cover every aspect of small business finance. During their three days at the conference, attendees can expect to hear sessions on everything from the state of the small business finance industry to mergers and acquisitions, data security, regulation, compliance, and litigation. The conference will even cover how businesses can maximize emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. A political panel will also share firsthand information from policymakers regarding how developments in Washington affect small business funders.

As a top CEO and longtime entrepreneur, Scott Crockett understands the ins and outs of the small business funding industry and desires to help business owners move their organizations to the next level. His content will surely provide unmatched wisdom and practical solutions that allow leaders to gain new ideas and insight. Best of all, they'll be able to connect with other like-minded individuals, compare notes, and walk away with something valuable to take back to their businesses and teams.

About Scott Crockett:

Scott Crockett, Everest Business Funding's founder and CEO, has 20 years of experience and an impressive track record in the finance industry. Mr. Crockett has raised over $250 million in capital and helped create thousands of jobs. Scott has also founded, built, and managed several finance companies. As a top business leader, he focuses on assisting small and medium-sized businesses with working capital advances to help them grow their companies.

Media Contact

Anthony Parker, Everest Business Funding, 888-342-5709, [email protected]

SOURCE Everest Business Funding