Scott Crockett's Everest Business Funding Wins Best and Brightest in the Nation Again

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scott Crockett, founder and CEO of Everest Business Funding, is proud to announce that his company has once again been recognized on a prestigious national list. Everest Business Funding was recently named among the 2024 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.

Compiled annually by the National Association for Business Resources, the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For list recognizes companies with the most innovative business acumen and human resource practices. The winning companies are distinguished by their employee engagement strategies, with only one in ten nominated companies being recognized.

It's no surprise Everest Business Funding was honored. The company has long been dedicated to its employees — a philosophy that extends to its clients.

Everest Business Funding treats everyone they work with as a partner, not just a customer. They approach all partners with the utmost respect and confidentiality, taking the time to learn and understand the needs of their business.

This begins internally, with Scott Crockett fostering a culture where employees feel valued, respected, and part of the team. They are happier on a day-to-day basis and align with the company's values. This focus on employee well-being translates into better service for partners.

Employees at Everest Business Funding help business owners secure revenue-based financing for essential operations like purchasing equipment, making payroll, hiring staff, and expanding locations.

Winning companies on the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For list are assessed annually by an independent research firm. Several key measures are reviewed relative to other nationally-recognized winners.

Each company is scored on categories including compensation, benefits and employee solutions; creative wellness and wellbeing solutions, employee enrichment, engagement and retention; employee education and development; recruitment and selection; employee achievement and recognition; communication and shared vision; diversity, equity and inclusion; work-life blend; community initiatives and corporate responsibility; and leadership, strategy and company performance.

"These companies [on the list] have prioritized making a significant impact on their culture," said Jennifer Kluge, the president and CEO of NABR and the Best & Brightest Programs. "With a focus on their employees as the top priority, this powerful community of the nation's elite leaders have gained a competitive edge."

NABR has been conducting these competitions for more than 25 years now and has identified numerous best practices in human resources, providing benchmarks for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards.

As a 2024 award winner, Scott Crockett is invited to attend the Executive Leadership Summit, powered by NABR, on March 10-11, 2025, at the Detroit Athletic Club and Gem Theater. The summit will bring together premier companies from across the nation to advance employee enrichment and enhance organizational culture.

About Scott Crockett

Scott Crockett is the founder and CEO of Everest Business Funding, with 20 years of experience in the finance industry. His career includes raising more than $250 million in capital and creating thousands of jobs. He has founded, built, and managed several finance companies in the consumer and commercial finance sectors.

