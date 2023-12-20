Scott D'Amico Explains Why Communication Will Be the Most Wanted Skill in 2024 [DesignRush Podcast]

DesignRush interviewed Communispond President Scott D'Amico to learn more about the evolving communication styles in the workplace, influenced by generational differences and technological advancements.

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the latest episode of the DesignRush Podcast, we spoke to Scott D'Amico - a seasoned executive who made bold predictions about how future enhancements in business communication can emphasize the development of interpersonal skills within varied work settings. The discussion also explored the role generative AI is playing in improving communication through tailored messages for diverse audiences, thereby complementing conventional training approaches.

While D'Amico acknowledged remote communication can match face-to-face interactions, he emphasized the importance of mindful adaptation to the virtual environment. Discussing the preference for video calls versus audio-only calls, Scott highlighted the need for flexibility when it comes to completing a certain task.

"Younger members of the workforce tend to favor text messaging or email, often avoiding phone calls or in-person interactions." Scott shared. "On the other end of the spectrum, older generations show a preference for phone calls and face-to-face communication." It's all about choosing the best way of communication to solve a specific task, he concluded.

Highlights of our interview with Scott include:

Generative AI can enhance communication by providing personalized messaging and assisting with tasks like meeting summarization

Investing in communication skills training can support sustain your business revenue and build strong customer relationships

Tailoring sales communication to individual needs and leveraging referrals can lead to quick sales and meeting targets

Check out the full episode on YouTube and Spotify.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a media platform and a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

Notes for Editors:

If you would like to feature DesignRush interviews, please include a linked credit to https://spotlight.designrush.com/ as the source

We would also love to hear from you. Contact us at [email protected] with your feedback or to discuss other partnership opportunities

Media Contact

Andrej Vidovic, DesignRush, 3053701017, [email protected], https://www.designrush.com/

Twitter

SOURCE DesignRush