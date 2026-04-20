Scott Equipment Company Celebrates 60 years of Excellence in the Manufacturing and Processing Industry

"We're grateful for our employees, customers, vendors, and partners who've shaped our journey. We believe Scott Equipment has a greater purpose, and we're committed to excellence, integrity, and serving others well every day." - Dave Lucas, President, Scott Equipment Company. Post this

At the heart of Scott Equipment Company is a mission rooted in faith and stewardship. The company views its business as a gift from God and seeks to honor Him in every aspect of its operations.

"Our 60th anniversary is not only a celebration of where we've been, but also a reflection of God's faithfulness throughout every season of our business," said Dave Lucas, President of Scott Equipment Company. "We are deeply grateful for the employees, customers, vendors, and partners who have been part of this journey. We believe Scott Equipment has been entrusted to us for a greater purpose, and we want everything we do to reflect excellence, integrity, and a commitment to serving others well."

Scott Equipment's success is driven by its ability to provide custom-designed, heavy-duty systems backed by in-house engineering, manufacturing, and testing capabilities. With two manufacturing facilities in Minnesota and a state-of-the-art test lab, customers can validate processes and ensure optimal performance before full-scale implementation.

Over the past six decades, Scott Equipment has helped customers tackle a wide range of material handling and processing challenges. From mixing difficult ingredients in food production to drying abrasive or high-moisture materials, improving storage and handling systems, and advancing sustainability through innovative depackaging technology, the company has continued to evolve alongside the industries it serves.

"As industries change, we remain committed to growing with them," Lucas added. "Whether we are supporting sanitation in food processing, helping customers improve production reliability, or contributing to recycling and biofuel operations, our focus remains the same: build dependable solutions, stand behind our work, and serve others with the values that define who we are."

As Scott Equipment looks to the future, the company remains committed to the principles that have guided it for 60 years: quality, integrity, innovation, and faith-driven stewardship. With a continued investment in people, technology, and customer relationships, Scott Equipment is prepared to carry its legacy forward while staying grounded in the purpose that has shaped its story from the beginning.

For Scott Equipment Company, the bottom line has always pointed to something greater. Sixty years in, that purpose remains as strong as ever.

Media Contact

Robin Hollerich, Scott Equiment Company, 1 952-758-0440, [email protected], www.scottequipment.com

SOURCE Scott Equiment Company