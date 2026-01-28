Scott Equipment Company Unveils New "Round Silos" Heavy-Duty, Mass-Flow Bulk Storage for Industrial & Agricultural Markets

"Whether you're operating a feed mill, a food-processing plant, or handling industrial materials, these silos offer the durability, clean flow, and flexibility you need." - Pat Leuer, Business Development Manager at Scott Equipment Company. Post this

Optimized for Clean, Efficient Material Flow - The new Round Silos feature smooth interior and exterior walls and a fully welded construction, eliminating ledges and uneven surfaces that can trap material and inhibit flow.

Mass Flow Design Minimizes Bridging & Wear - Their cylindrical shape promotes consistent mass flow, reducing the risk of bridging or hang-ups and lowering wear points over time.

Custom-Engineered to Fit Diverse Needs - Available in carbon steel or stainless steel, ranging from 3' to 12' in diameter with capacities up to 10,000 cubic feet and heights exceeding 100'. Custom outlet configurations and support options, including skirt, leg, lug support, and load-cell integration, make these silos adaptable to a wide variety of facility layouts.

Shorter Installation Time & Flexible Delivery - Designed for fast installation; units can be shipped as a single assembled silo or split for easier transport, ideal for retrofit or new builds alike.

The Round Silos are suitable for a wide range of industries and dry bulk materials - from agricultural grain, feed, pet food ingredients, and food-grade powders, to industrial materials, plastics, minerals, and recycling streams.

"Our new Round Silos reflect decades of manufacturing excellence and address the critical need for dependable, sanitary, and heavy-duty bulk storage solutions," said Pat Leuer, Business Development Manager at Scott Equipment Company. "Whether you're operating a feed mill, a food-processing plant, or handling industrial materials, these silos offer the durability, clean flow, and flexibility you need."

Media Contact

Robin Hollerich, Scott Equiment Company, 1 5073510519, [email protected], www.scottequipment.com

SOURCE Scott Equiment Company