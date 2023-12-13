Scott Feldman Joins Collabra Technology Leadership Team as Chief Revenue Officer

We have lofty aspirations to make SphereBuilder and AdBuilder household names in real estate and now is the perfect time to bring in a unique talent like Scott to lead that effort. Post this

Feldman has led significant revenue growth at every organization in his tenure in the real estate industry. At HomeSpotter, Feldman led enterprise selling and strategic partnership activities culminating with HomeSpotter's successful acquisition by Lone Wolf Technologies. He is known for building deep partnerships with leading real estate franchisors, brokers, and technology partners. As the industry watches the headlines and shifts negatively affect the way agents work, Feldman remains focused on and optimistic that brokers can empower agents to consistently and easily market online with unprecedented understanding through action-driven digital insights.

"In this market, agents need confidence that the marketing and advertising dollars they spend are optimized to drive business, and to measure effectiveness," said Scott Feldman, chief revenue officer for Collabra. "I was so excited when Russ showed me SphereBuilder and AdBuilder. They seem like an evolution of what our team at HomeSpotter started with its' Boost product. I hope to help brokers help their agents find leads for themselves, stay connected with the people they already know, find new prospects, and help them understand how SphereBuilder's data analytics tool can illuminate where to focus their efforts."

About Collabra Technology, Inc.

Collabra Technology is a real estate digital marketing technology and analytics firm that is on a mission to empower real estate professionals to build and maintain powerful spheres of influence. The SphereBuilder platform offers real estate content, data, and technology seamlessly merged to create opportunities for enduring and extraordinary customer relationships. For more information about SphereBuilder, please visit: spherebuilder.io or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Russ Cofano, Collabra Technology, 1 4255537473, [email protected], Collabra Technology

Marci James, Redtail Creative, 1 9543046090, [email protected], https://www.redtailcreative.com/

SOURCE Collabra Technology