Scott Goodstein's Catalyst Campaigns Sweeps Top Industry Awards--Validated by Landmark Study on the Future of News Consumption

Reed Awards (Campaigns & Elections Magazine)

Best Use of Social Influencers

Best Website for an Independent Expenditure

Pollie Award (AAPC)

Gold – Best Political Action Campaign

Shorty Awards

Winner – Best Government & Politics Campaign

Polaris Award (IAPC)

Guerrilla Marketing in a Presidential Election Campaign

"We weren't just aiming for visibility—we wanted to change the terms of the debate," said Scott Goodstein, Founder & CEO of Catalyst Campaigns. "These awards reflect the strategy, creativity, and relentless focus our team brought to that goal. We built a campaign to meet people where they are—on their screens, in their feeds, and through trusted voices they engage with daily."

Those strategic choices were just validated by a global benchmark study. The Digital News Report 2025, released by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford, reveals a seismic shift in how Americans access news. For the first time, more U.S. adults get their news from social media (54%) than from television (50%).

This data underscores what Scott Goodstein and Catalyst Campaigns has long understood: audiences—especially younger ones—are turning to digital platforms, influencers, and AI for news and political information.

Key Findings from the Reuters Institute's 2025 Digital News Report:

Social and video platforms now dominate: Among 18–24-year-olds, 66% access news via video weekly, with platforms like YouTube (31%) and TikTok (21%) leading globally.

Influencers matter: 22% of young men encountered post-inauguration news via Joe Rogan alone.

alone. Misinformation remains a major concern: Over 70% of Americans express concern about their ability to distinguish true from false information online.

AI is becoming a news source: 12% of under-35s are already using AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini to consume news.

"This report proves that the strategies we've championed aren't just award-winning—they're essential," said Goodstein. "Organizations can no longer rely solely on press releases, cable hits, or earned media. To be heard today, you must understand the dynamics of social influence and design campaigns tailored to how people actually consume content."

Catalyst Campaigns' Scott Goodstein was honored to work with Artists United for Change to bring this approach to life through the 2024 election cycle. Their rapid-response creative, mobile-first video, influencer partnerships, and bold media placements that bypassed traditional gatekeepers and sparked real-time conversation across platforms.

